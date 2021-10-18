Lucintel Forecasts Invar Tooling Market to Reach $0.6 billion by 2026

According to the recent study the invar tooling market is projected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing penetration of composite materials in the aerospace industry. Emergence of high temperature molding processes like autoclave is expected to further boost the market.

Browse 55 figures / charts and 42 tables in this 100-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in invar tooling market by applications (transportation, marine, aerospace, wind energy, constructions and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“Aerospace industry market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the invar tooling market is segmented into transportation, marine, aerospace, wind energy, constructions and others. Lucintel forecasts that the aerospace industry market is expected to remain the largest segment due to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

“North America will dominate the invar tooling market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest market due to growth in end use applications and due to a wider acceptance of invar tooling in product manufacturing and mass customization. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Major players of invar tooling market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ascent Tooling Group, Janicki Industries, Kaman Tooling, Aperam Alloys Imphy Alloys, and Carpenter Technologies are among the major invar tooling providers.

