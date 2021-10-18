Lucintel Forecasts Plasticizer Market to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the Plasticizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to 7% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in urbanization and consumer products demand, along with an increasing automotive sector.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in plasticizer market by product type (phthalates, aliphatics, terephthalates, trimellitates, polymerics, epoxy, phosphates, and others), application (flooring & wall covering, wire & cable, coated fabric, consumer goods, and film & sheet), end use industry (construction & remodeling, electronics & communication, automobile and tire industry, medical & healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Phthalates market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the plasticizer market is segmented into phthalates, aliphatics, terephthalates, trimellitates, polymerics, epoxy, phosphates, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the phthalates market is expected to remain the largest segment due to low cost, high durability, and performance and wide range of uses in end use industries.

“Within the plasticizer market, the flooring & wall covering segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the flooring & wall covering segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing construction industry, increasing disposable income, and increasing number of old building renovation and maintenance activities.

“Asia pacific will dominate the plasticizer market in near future”

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region the forecast period due to increasing economic and infrastructural development, and growing automobile, medical, construction, and other end use industries.

Major players of plasticizer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF, Dow chemicals, ExxonMobil, Evonik Industries, Arkema, Eastman Chemicals, Clariant International, Adeka, UPC Group, Blue sail Chemical Group and Aekyung Petrochemical. are among the major plasticizer providers.

