Top quality Mild Steel Pipes and Tubes Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Tirox Steel is amongst the leading Mild Steel pipes and tubes manufacturers in India. We hold a huge market share among other companies, as Mild steel pipe manufacturers in India. Our name also emerges amongst the top Mild steel tube manufacturers in India. We are top quality Seamless Mild steel pipes manufacturers in India. Our Mild steel tubes are of unsurpassed quality.

MS pipes are made of steel with a low carbon content (less than 0.25 percent). The pipes do not harden and are easy to use due to the low carbon content. Mild Steel Pipes are easy to weld and mould in many forms and sizes for pipelining and tubing since they are made of mild steel. Plumbing, firefighting, and HVAC are common applications, but they can also be employed in a variety of other Industrial and Engineering applications. These pipes are frequently coated with other metals, paints, varnishes, and the like to keep them from rusting, although extra caution should be given in harsh weather.

Welded or seamless MS tubes are available. To make a seamless tube, molten steel is passed through a piercing rod to create a hollow tube. Curling a rolling plate and welding the seam together produces welded tubes. Seamless Mild steel tubes used to be stronger than welded tubes. However, technological advancements have made welded tubes strong enough to substitute welded tubes in many applications.

Mild Steel pipes and Mild steel tubes are our main products.

Also, check out our weight chart – MS pipe weight chart in kg.

We also manufacture Alloy Steel pipes and tubes, Carbon steel pipes and tubes and Copper and Copper alloy pipes and tubes to name a few.

To know more about Mild steel pipes and tubes, or any of our other products, please visit our website.