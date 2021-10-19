Doctor’s Advice: Things to do to Keep Hemorrhoids from Getting Worse

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Having symptomatic hemorrhoids can affect the quality of life. Hemorrhoids lead to painful bowel movements, often followed by anal bleeding, with the discomfort lasting for hours. Proctologists generally recommend home remedies for smaller, grade I hemorrhoids and some grade 2 hemorrhoids , while larger and multiple hemorrhoids are treated surgical or non-surgical techniques .

Apart from medical treatments, proctologists also recommend patients bring in some lifestyle changes to prevent recurrence of hemorrhoids. “People who suffer from Infrequent bowel movements and hard stool, may eventually develop hemorrhoids,” says Dr. Antonio Privitera, one of Dubai’s renowned proctologists. “ Generally, we advise patients to increase their fiber intake, including foods such as legumes, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables rich in fiber in their diet is a good start.”

Ideally, patients must aim to get 25 to 30 grams of fiber every day, either through food or supplements. Apart from fiber, water helps move the bowels and prevents constipation. Studies show that drinking water after a meal will help break down the food, allowing the body to absorb nutrients better. Water also softens stool, allowing it to pass easily.

“Straining during bowel movements is another common cause of hemorrhoids. When you strain, it puts pressure on the veins in your rectum, causing it to swell,” notes Dr. Privitera. “People also experience strain when coughing or lifting heavy objects. We also see women developing hemorrhoids during pregnancy. To avoid this, people must consciously avoid straining or putting pressure on opening their bowels.”

Just like straining during bowel movements, fighting the urge to go can also put a lot of pressure on the anal region, leading to hemorrhoids. Fighting your body’s signals comes with consequences. So proctologists also urge people to move their bowel when the urge comes to avoid unnecessary straining in the pelvic region.

According to Dr. Privitera staying active can also help keep hemorrhoids away. “Rather than exercises that increase abdominal and pelvic strain, which may lead to the formation of hemorrhoids, engage in activities such as walking, yoga, or swimming. These activities reduce the pressure on the veins in your lower rectum and help you stay fit and healthy.”

Hemorrhoids are not dangerous. However, experts advise treating the symptoms to avoid the difficulties it causes and move forward with your daily life. If you suffer from hemorrhoids, don’t hesitate to get professional help. Book your appointment with Dr. Antonio Privitera at NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai today.