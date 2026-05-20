Why Automakers Are Investing in the Battery Cooling Plate Market

Posted on 2026-05-20 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global battery cooling plate market size was estimated at USD 861.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6,791.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 28.6% from 2026 to 2033. The market is experiencing rapid expansion due to the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the increasing need for advanced battery thermal management systems.

 

As automotive manufacturers continue shifting toward vehicle electrification, efficient battery temperature regulation has become essential for improving battery performance, charging efficiency, operational safety, and overall vehicle lifespan. Battery cooling plates play a critical role in maintaining stable battery temperatures, particularly in high-performance electric vehicles and ultra-fast charging environments.

 

The rapid commercialization of battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and next-generation mobility platforms is significantly boosting demand for advanced cooling technologies globally.

 

Rapid Expansion of the Electric Vehicle Industry Driving Market Growth

 

The strong growth of the battery cooling plate market is primarily driven by the rapid global expansion of the electric vehicle industry.

 

In 2025, global EV sales surged to approximately 20.7 million units, representing a 20% increase compared to 2024. This growth pushed electric vehicle adoption to the point where nearly one in every five new vehicles sold globally was electric.

 

China remained the largest EV market, accounting for approximately 12.9 million vehicle sales, while Europe recorded strong recovery and growth with around 4.3 million units sold.

 

The growing number of EVs on the road is creating a direct and long-term requirement for efficient battery thermal management systems because modern long-range electric vehicles rely heavily on high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs that generate substantial heat during:

 

  • Fast charging
  • High-speed driving
  • Heavy acceleration
  • Extreme weather conditions
  • Continuous high-power operation

 

Battery cooling plates help maintain safe operating temperatures, prevent thermal runaway, and optimize battery performance under demanding operating conditions.

 

Download a free sample copy of the Battery Cooling Plate Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

 

Increasing Adoption of Ultra-Fast Charging Infrastructure

 

The rapid deployment of ultra-fast DC charging infrastructure is significantly increasing the technical requirements for battery cooling technologies.

 

Modern charging networks increasingly support charging speeds between:

  • 150 kW
  • 250 kW
  • 350 kW

 

These high charging rates generate substantial internal battery heat within short periods. Without efficient thermal management systems, battery degradation, reduced charging performance, and safety risks can increase significantly.

 

As a result, automotive OEMs are increasingly transitioning toward advanced liquid-cooled battery plates that maintain cell temperatures within the optimal range of 15°C to 35°C.

 

This enables high-performance electric vehicles such as:

  • Tesla Model Y
  • Volvo EX90

 

to sustain peak charging performance without thermal throttling while improving battery durability and efficiency.

 

Key Market Trends & Insights

 

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Market in 2025

 

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of over 52.0% in the global battery cooling plate market in 2025.

 

The region’s market growth is supported by:

  • Rapid EV adoption
  • Expanding battery manufacturing ecosystem
  • Government EV incentives
  • Gigafactory investments
  • Strong automotive production base

 

Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and emerging Southeast Asian economies continue investing heavily in electric mobility infrastructure and battery supply chains.

 

China Leads the Asia Pacific Market

 

China dominates the Asia Pacific battery cooling plate market due to:

  • Strong government support for EV adoption
  • Large-scale battery production capacity
  • Rapid expansion of gigafactories
  • Presence of major EV manufacturers
  • Extensive charging infrastructure development

 

The country’s integrated battery manufacturing ecosystem and growing domestic EV demand continue to strengthen its leadership position within the global market.

 

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Indirect Cooling Segment Held the Largest Share

 

By process, the indirect cooling segment accounted for over 77% revenue share in 2025.

 

Indirect cooling systems are widely preferred because they provide:

  • Better electrical insulation
  • Enhanced operational safety
  • Stable cooling performance
  • Improved reliability
  • Reduced thermal risks

 

These systems use liquid coolant channels or cooling plates that do not directly contact battery cells, making them highly suitable for modern EV battery architectures.

 

Automakers are increasingly adopting advanced indirect cooling solutions to improve battery efficiency, thermal stability, and long-term operational reliability.

 

BEV Segment Dominated by Application

 

By application, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment held over 62.0% revenue share in 2025.

 

BEVs rely entirely on large-capacity lithium-ion battery packs that generate significant heat during operation, particularly under:

  • Fast charging cycles
  • Long driving ranges
  • High-performance driving
  • Continuous power output

 

Efficient battery cooling systems are therefore essential for maintaining battery health, maximizing range, and ensuring safe vehicle operation.

 

The continued growth of the global BEV market is expected to remain one of the strongest long-term growth drivers for battery cooling plate manufacturers.

 

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2025 Market Size: USD 861.4 Million
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6,791.3 Million
  • CAGR (2026-2033): 28.6%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2025
  • North America: Fastest-growing market

 

Advancements in Lightweight Materials & Thermal Technologies

 

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced materials and innovative thermal management technologies to improve cooling efficiency and reduce system weight.

 

Key innovation trends include:

  • Aluminum-based cooling plates
  • Microchannel cooling technologies
  • Integrated thermal systems
  • High-conductivity materials
  • Lightweight composite structures
  • AI-driven thermal optimization systems

 

Advanced thermal management solutions are becoming increasingly important as next-generation EVs demand:

  • Faster charging speeds
  • Longer driving ranges
  • Higher energy density batteries
  • Improved battery lifecycle performance

 

These innovations are expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and scalability of future EV battery systems.

 

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

 

The global battery cooling plate market is highly competitive, with manufacturers focusing on:

  • Product innovation
  • Lightweight cooling solutions
  • Thermal efficiency improvements
  • Strategic partnerships
  • EV-focused product development
  • Advanced manufacturing capabilities

 

Companies are increasingly collaborating with automotive OEMs and battery manufacturers to develop customized thermal management systems optimized for next-generation electric vehicle platforms.

 

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Battery Cooling Plate Market

 

Key Battery Cooling Plate Companies

 

The following key companies have been profiled in the battery cooling plate market:

  • Bespoke Composite Panels
  • Dana Limited
  • Estra Automotive
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • KOHSAN Co., Ltd
  • MAHLE GmbH
  • Modine Manufacturing Company
  • Nippon Light Metals
  • Priatherm
  • SANHUA Automotive

 

Conclusion

 

The global battery cooling plate market is expected to witness substantial growth through 2033 due to the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, expansion of fast-charging infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient battery thermal management systems.

 

The rapid growth of BEVs, advancements in battery technologies, and deployment of ultra-fast charging networks are creating strong demand for advanced liquid-cooled thermal management solutions capable of maintaining battery performance and operational safety.

 

Additionally, ongoing innovation in lightweight materials, cooling architectures, and integrated thermal systems is expected to further strengthen market expansion. As global automotive manufacturers continue prioritizing electrification, battery cooling plates will remain a critical component in improving EV performance, charging efficiency, and long-term battery durability worldwide.

 

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

 

Grand View Research offers

  • Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments
  • Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning
  • Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis
  • Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments
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