CD Bioparticles Introduces Upconverting Nanoparticle Conjugation Services

Shirley, USA, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches custom upconverting nanoparticles conjugation service using various types of upconverting nanoparticles to conjugate with antibodies, as probes for accurate molecular detection and imaging, especially in fluorescence lateral flow immunoassay. Due to the NIR-excitation, the autofluorescence in biological samples is totally eliminated, and the particles are detectable through tissue and even in whole blood.

The upconverting nanoparticles (UCNPs) provide several advantages over traditional labels like conventional fluorophores or quantum dots, such as stable, bright emission and long emission lifetime, resisting oxidation-induced photobleaching, sharp emissions, to reduce the possibilities of spectra overlapping, and converting long-wavelength near-infrared excitation radiation into shorter-wavelength emissions, to produce assets of low imaging background, large anti-Stokes shift, eliminated autofluorescence as well as high optical penetration depth of light. The keys to the UCNPs-technology include an affordable laser that is sufficient for excitation purposes allowing a simple readout system, NaYF4 nanoparticles doped with Ytterbium (Yb) and Erbium (Er) or Thulium (Tm), and small upconverting nanoparticles (30-35 nm).

CD Bioparticles offers custom service for immobilization of antibody on the surface of particles and substrate, and is experienced in conjugating antibodies with comprehensive supports as beads, macro carriers, silicon, gold nanoparticles and antibody microarray printing technology as well. This new upconverting nanoparticles conjugation service is an addition to the Antibody Immobilization offering, and includes a series of customized services, such as the synthesis of upconverting nanoparticles on request, conjugation of your biomolecules to UCNPs, antibody screening or purification, and custom concentration and buffer for the conjugate. Every custom conjugation is QC tested by LFIA assay with customer supplied materials.

“We’re excited to bring this service to our customers. What customers need to do is to choose your target biomolecule, identify target sensitivity, particle size, emission wavelength, and components, concentration of final conjugate, and provide QC materials,” said Dr. Jessica Waldorf, chief scientific officer of R&D department, at CD Bioparticles. “With our UCNPs-technology, expertise and ability, this new custom service allows our customers to have more choices and enable them to conjugate with antibodies, as probes for accurate molecular detection and imaging, especially in fluorescence lateral flow immunoassay. We’re glad to offer such service across our global markets to benefit our clients from expertise and effective customer service.”

CD Bioparticles also offers a series of monodisperse fluorescent upconverting nanoparticles that are bright, photostable, and very well suited for use in quantitative lateral flow (LF) assays. For more detailed information about custom upconverting nanoparticles conjugation service or to discuss your project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

