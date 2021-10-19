GreenTree Electronics – A leading Distributors of Flesh Memory

Tel Aviv, Israel, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — GreenTree Electronics LTD. is a Leading Distributor of Electronic Components Manufacturers and Distributer of Integrated Circuits. For over 20 years in the electronic industry, they are providing electronic components and services to global industries.

GreenTree Electronics is also a leading distributor of flash memory. They offer a broad range of memories, including Volatile and non-Volatile IC’s and memory modules of world-leading manufacturers: Micron, Samsung, Nanya, PSC, Kingston, Infineon, ISSI, IDT, Cypress, Hitachi, NEC, and Toshiba.

Integrated Circuits Memories include Volatile and Non-Volatile Memory.

Volatile (RAM): They offer Volatile Memory. RAM is volatile, which means the data is stored as long as the memory IC is connected to power; the data is lost at power down. RAM (Random-access memory) is any semiconductor memory that can be read from and written to. It include –

SRAM : SRAM (Static random-access memory) is used for small cache memory and does not require a refresh.

: SRAM (Static random-access memory) is used for small cache memory and does not require a refresh. SDRAM: DRAM (Dynamic random-access memory) is the most common and cheap memory configuration, used as the main memory in servers, computers, and consumer electronics.

Non-Volatile: They offer Non-Volatile memory. Non-Volatile are slower and more expensive than Volatile memories, and they can keep information safe even if the power is turned off.

Flash ( NVRAM) : Working in intermediate in speed between EEPROMS and RAM and used for onboard data storage (consumer electronics); Flash Drives (replacing HDD with much more reliable and faster, yet more expensive storage drives).

( : Working in intermediate in speed between EEPROMS and RAM and used for onboard data storage (consumer electronics); Flash Drives (replacing HDD with much more reliable and faster, yet more expensive storage drives). ROM: Read-only memory (ROM) stores data on a chip of computers and other electronic devices. It holds software instructions and performs major input/output tasks. This type of memory is referred as “firmware”.

For more information visit: https://www.gtelec.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=catpage&id=16&Itemid=155