Alpha Garage Provides Secure Storage for Cars

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Garage is pleased to announce they provide secure storage options for valuable vehicles. They offer two packages to ensure their clients get the protection their vehicles need and peace of mind their vehicles are safe and secure.

The Alpha Garage facility is more than just a storage facility for valuable vehicles; their team offers the care your vehicle needs while in storage. The basic membership package includes monthly car washes and car starting services twice a month to ensure vehicles are in good operating condition at all times. With 24/7 access to the garage, car owners are free to take their vehicles out of storage whenever they see fit. Basic level members must provide 24-hour notice before picking up their vehicle to receive an access code, but premium members have free access at all times with a keycard.

In addition to storing vehicles in optimal conditions, Alpha Garage ensures each car owner’s privacy with private pick-up and drop-off bays. Premium members get access to remote cameras to keep an eye on their vehicles, along with a luxurious lounge area to relax with free Wi-Fi, coffee, comfortable seating, and tables for working.

Anyone interested in learning about the luxury car storage options can find out more by visiting the Alpha Garage website or by calling 312-598-3001.

About Alpha Garage: Alpha Garage offers premium vehicle storage for luxury and other valuable vehicles. They are passionate about cars and offer their clients all the services they need to keep their cars safe and secure. With two package levels, clients can choose the one that best suits their needs.

Company: Alpha Garage

Address: 1260 W. Madison St.

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zipcode: 60607

Telephone number: (312)-598-3001

Email address: info@agagrp.com