Insurance Services By Shawn Camp Insurance

Posted on 2021-Oct-19

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — It is important to avail insurance services from a reliable insurance company for protection from unforeseen circumstances and events. Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. is one such insurance company that provides top-notch insurance services for its clients in Killeen. The services cover a variety of insurance plans to suit varying personal and financial requirements of clients.

About the agency 

The insurance agency is family-owned and operated and is considered to be one of the best in Texas. It has been providing outstanding services since 1976 and continues to do so till date. The insurance agency is known for its flexible insurance plans and deep consideration about the needs and requirements of its clients. Insurance packages provided by the company are available on its website.

Insurance Services 

  • Home Insurance (Home Insurance, Renters Insurance and Homeowner’s Insurance): Includes coverage for dwelling, other structures, personal property, loss of use, medical payments, personal liability and other structures
  • Motorcycle Insurance (Touring bikes, small commuters and sports bikes): Includes roadside assistance, custom parts and equipment, medical payments, comprehensive and collision coverage and more
  • Auto Insurance (RV Insurance, Car Insurance, Motorcycle Insurance and Commercial Vehicle Insurance): Includes comprehensive auto insurance coverage, collision auto insurance coverage, underinsured and uninsured motorist auto insurance coverage, lease payoff coverage, medical payment coverage, custom parts and equipment, rental reimbursement, pet injury coverage, roadside assistance, etc.
  • RV Insurance (Motor homes, motor coaches, camper vans and travel trailers): Includes bodily injury, property damage, medical payments, vacation liability, uninsured/underinsured motorists and more
  • Boat and Personal Watercraft Insurance: Covers roadside assistance, total loss replacement, specialized coverage, etc.

Benefits of Choosing the Company 

  • Years of experience in the field
  • Quick and secure insurance
  • Free quotes
  • Cost-effective insurance plans
  • Outstanding customer support
  • Policies are tailored to suit the requirements of customers
  • The staff members are friendly and supportive
  • Offers a wide range of insurance plans
  • A friendly atmosphere
  • Self-policy service

For more information about insurance services in Killeen, you can visit Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. at 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101 Killeen, Texas 76542 or call at (254) 526-0535. You can also check out its website at https://shawncampinsurance.com or connect on its Facebook page.

