ICT Investment in Government Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis to 2025

The ICT Investment in Government Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global ICT Investment in Government Market is predicted to grow considerably in the forecast period due to the growing telecommunication services across the globe. Information and communications technology (ICT) is the infrastructure and the components that allow modern computing. Even though ICT cannot be defined specifically, the term is generally accepted to be compatible with all communication devices, networking components, systems and applications that altogether allow people and groups or organizations (non-profit agencies, businesses, government, and criminal enterprises) to interact in a digital way.

Information and communications technology ICT has developed beyond catering to from governmental and commercial segments to today being a necessity for connectivity and networking with ease. In the government sector, ICT plays an important role in not only improving governance but also by becoming an indispensable part of various governance functions. An ideal governance requires the use of optimal e-tools and e-governance solutions. Therefore, e-governance has become a core way of managing multiple aspects of government and is being approved and accepted in most developing nations as well. The use of ICT in governance has been promoted by numerous companies and also governments that have enabled more positive environment for the growth of ICT investment in government industry. This opens opportunities for various investors to focus on this sector.

ICT investment in government market is expected to gain impetus with the growing trends of telecommunication-as-a-service (TaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. This is witnessed to trigger the increased expenditure in IT and communication services. In Asia Pacific region, service investments are promoted by growing requirement for outsourcing services. The software market for ICT investment in government is projected to achieve a strong boost with improved demand for business profits and cost efficiencies. Make in India and Digital India projects in India are perfect example that follows software investments due to increased expenditure. Moreover, acceleration of (IoT) Internet of Things expenditure in developing nations is predicted to support Internet of Everything (IoE) in the years to come. Government expenditure on information and communications technology is dominated by Internet of Things IoT investment in the recent years. The big data expenditure has also increased substantially as traditional databases and tools have started declining pertaining to organization of unstructured data.

ICT Investment in Government Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

Devices

Software

IT services

Data center systems

Communication services

ICT Investment in Government Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

IoT

Big data

Cloud computing

Content management

Security

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 ICT Investment in Government Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

