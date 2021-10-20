Dr Kukreja of DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery Scoops D Magazine Best Doctor Award For The Fourth Time!

Dallas, TX, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Kukreja, of DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery, formerly MISADallas, a leading provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions to a range of medical conditions in Dallas, TXs and surrounding areas has struck a 4 peat after grabbing the coveted D Magazine Best Doctor Award yet again. Being conferred with the award 4 years in a row is a true mark of distinction that effectively establishes Dr Kukreja as a true leader in the domain. It is also testament to DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery unflinching commitment to providing the best quality of service in Dallas and surrounding areas.

The D Magazine Best Doctor Award is conferred by peers in the healthcare field from all different specialties. The recognition comes after almost a decade of providing successful bariatric surgical solutions to residents of Dallas and surrounding areas. Patients in the Dallas area defer to the team at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery for a host of medical issues. The award recognizes doctors that are ‘both exceptionally skilled and compassionate.’ Responding to the recognition, Dr. Kukreja from the Minimally Invasive Surgical Associates of Dallas said, “I feel humbled to yet again be conferred with such an honor. I view it as a challenge to not only maintain an unmatched level of commitment and service to patients but seek new ways to make premium quality healthcare accessible to more people. As an organization, we feel indebted to the Dallas community and take this opportunity to express our gratitude to patients and peers alike.”

The Poll

The D Magazine Best Doctor Award is the result of a confidential poll of thousands of local doctors across several specialties, including general practitioners, internists, and family practice physicians – those who typically make recommendations and referrals. All local doctors participating in the poll are requested to name three doctors they are ready to send their loved ones or patients to across 39 different specialties. Other doctors in Texas with a valid medical license that are not included in the poll are afforded the opportunity to participate online at www.dmagazine.com. Specialties that are broad and in which patients have little to no say, such as anesthesiology and pathology are excluded from the poll. The results are tallied by an outside marketing firm and the list reviewed by esteemed local physicians prior to publication.

About DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery

DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery offers bariatric surgical solutions for weight loss using the latest in cutting-edge technology. The practice of Dr. Sachin Kukreja, we have almost a decade of experience serving the Dallas community. Get in touch with “D Magazine Best Doctor” today to discuss available minimally invasive weight-loss surgical (and non-surgical) options and a range of other general surgery interventions.

Simply call 469-620-0222 or visit https://www.dfwbariatricsurgery.com/.

Contact

DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery

1411 N. Beckley Avenue, Pavilion 3, Suite 454, Dallas, TX 75203

Telephone and Text: 469-620-0222

Email: info@texasweightlossdocs.com