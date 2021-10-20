Transfer Membrane Market worth USD 187.9 million : Technological advancements in the field of Protein Sequencing

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as increasing public and private funding for life science research, the significantly high prevalence of target diseases across the globe, and increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to drive the growth of market.

According to a new market research report “Transfer Membrane Market by Type (PVDF, Nitrocellulose, Nylon), Transfer Method (Tank, Semi-dry, Dry), Application (Western, Northern, Southern Blot, Protein Sequencing), End user (Academia, Diagnolab, Pharmaceutical Companies) – Global Forecast to 2023“, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 187.9 million by 2023 from USD 174.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Transfer Membrane Market“

64 data

35 Figures

124 Pages

By Type, the PVDF transfer membrane segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of types, the Transfer Membrane Market is classified into nylon transfer membrane, nitrocellulose transfer membrane, and PVDF transfer membranes. In 2018, PVDF transfer membranes are expected to command the major share of the Transfer Membrane Market.. The PVDF transfer membrane segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Transfer Membrane Market in 2018. Advantages of PVDF transfer membrane over nitrocellulose membranes such as higher durability and hydrophobicity, increasing R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing proteomic research are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

By Transfer method, the dry electro transfer segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period

On the basis of transfer method, the Transfer Membrane Market is segmented into tank electrotransfer, semi-dry electrotransfer, dry electrotransfer, and other transfer methods (diffusion blotting and vacuum blotting). The Dry electrotransfer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the advantages of dry-electrotransfer over conventional methods, including rapid, high-quality transfer and ease of use due to the non-requirement of additional buffers in the case of dry-electroblotting.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018

Geographically, the Transfer Membrane Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to presence of leading transfer membrane manufacturers in the region, availability of government and private financial support for life science research, and a high disease prevalence in the region.

The key players in the Transfer Membrane Market include Merck KGaA (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), Pall Coporation (US), Advansta (US), GVS (Italy), Santa Cruz Biotechnology (US), Abcam (UK), ATTO Corporation (Japan), Carl Roth (Germany), Macherey-Nagel (Germany), Azure Biosystems (US), and Axiva Sichem Biotech (India), among others.

