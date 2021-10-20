BASF SE (Germany) and Dow Inc., (US) are Leading Players in the Polyurethane Additives Market

The polyurethane additives market size is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020. The demand for polyurethane additives market is increasing, owing to the growing demand for innovative and cost-effective additives.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyurethane additives. The rising population, increased demand for automobiles, growing disposable income, rapid industrialization, and increased urbanization are driving the APAC polyurethane additives market. China is the largest market for polyurethane additives in the region. China is also a major producer and consumer of polyurethane additives in the region as it has a huge manufacturing base. Apart from China, India and South Korea are projected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period.

The increase in demand for polyurethane additives and the growing construction industry in the emerging economies, such as APAC and South America, are driving the market. The key players in the polyurethane additives market include Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Covestro (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Albemarle Corporation (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Momentive (US), BYK (US). The polyurethane additives market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as expansion and new product launch, adopted by the leading market players between 2015 and 2020.

BASF SE (Germany) is among the key players in the polyurethane additive market. The company adopted the strategies of expansion to strengthen its competitiveness in the global polyurethane additives market. For instance, in April 2019, the Company has increased the production capacity of alkylethanolamines (AEOA) by 20% at its Verbund site in Ludwigshafen, Germany. This would increase the company’s global annual production capacity to more than 110,000 metric tons. The versatile AEOA is used for various applications, including for manufacturing of polyurethane additives. This strategy will help the company to serve its customers better.

Dow Inc., (US) is one of the leading manufacturers of polyurethane additives. The company adopted new product launch as one of its key business strategies. For instance, in June 2020, the Company launched new silicone additives under the VORASURF brand namely, VORASURF RF 5374 Additive, VORASURF 5382 Additive, and VORASURF RF 5388 Additive. These additives are developed in order to support more sustainable polyurethane foams in the cold chain applications. This strategy has helped the company to expand its existing product portfolio.

