Fully-Automated Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market to Reach US$ 1.08 Bn by the End of 2025

Companies in the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Laboratories across the world are increasingly adopting chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) technology to label antibodies. Chemiluminescent methods serve as important tools in biomedical research. The number of clinical tests incorporating CLIA techniques is forecast to be leveraged, attributed to technological breakthroughs in disease diagnostics and rise in demand for preventive diagnostics and treatment monitoring.

On the back of these trends, the global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay market is projected to expand positively at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period (2020-2025). Besides, international collaborations amongst global laboratories as well as rising test volumes has necessitated adoption of semi-automation and integration of testing facilities. This is anticipated to be a major driver behind the growth of the CLIA market.

Key Takeaways of Global CLIA Market Study:

Semi-automated analyzers are anticipated to expand healthily at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. An uptick in the number of market players offering integrated systems and prevalence of multiplexed analyzers are poised to drive the segment’s growth.

However, the reagents segment is set to retain its dominance in the global CLIA market, owing to its affordability and shorter test duration. The segment is set to account for almost three-fourths of the global CLIA market.

By application, the endocrine disorders segment promises impressive growth opportunities. Major factors responsible for its growth are continuous innovations in test offerings and wide production portfolios of key manufacturers. Projections indicate a market share of almost half and a CAGR of 6.9%.

By end-use, clinical laboratories are forecast to register relatively high CAGR of 6.6%. This is attributed to rising penetration of private laboratories and growing preference of patients for clinical laboratories. Moreover, expanding base of clinical laboratories and increase in number of test procedures are likely to drive the clinical laboratories segment growth.

Regionally, North America shall retain its hegemony over the CLIA market, owing to a burgeoning demand for faster and specific diagnosis to aid decision-making amongst end-users. Anticipated market share for the region amounts to nearly two-fifth of the global CLIA market.

Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth prospects. This is due to gradual adoption of novel products incorporating CLIA technologies, rising market competition amongst key players and greater accreditations to establish more laboratories. The region is anticipated to capture a quarter of the global CLIA market.

Significant growth opportunities exist for the global CLIA market in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Companies have bolstered their operations in order to find potential diagnosis and cure for the novel coronavirus disease. An example of this is the ongoing study on a peptide-based magnetic chemiluminescence enzyme immunoassay for serological diagnosis of the COVID-19 disease. This will be the second-only available diagnostic test after the RT-PCR test.

Leading market players, such as Beckman Coulter and Roche AG, have invested heavily in designing several CLIA techniques. Beckman Coulter is testing the implication of indirect measles immunoglobulin (IgM) and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) serology assays on immune reaction towards the SARS-COV2-Virus. This is anticipated to assist them in finding potential growth inhibiting techniques to contain the COVID-19’s spread.

Broad Basing of Testing Services, Rising Innovations to Intensify Market Competition:

Highly consolidated, the global CLIA market is dominated by the following four players: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers and Beckman Coulter, Inc. The increasing preference for ongoing research to expand test portfolios is anticipated to burgeon the growth of the global CLIA market. Also, innovation in multiplexed assays is poised to drive market growth.

