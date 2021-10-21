Campus Point Offers Student Apartments Near Illinois State University

Normal, Illinois, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Campus Point is pleased to announce they offer convenient student apartments near Illinois State University. These full-service apartments provide students with comfortable living solutions while remaining close to campus.

Students living at Campus Point can choose between fully furnished apartments in various floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom options to share with friends. Residents can also sign up for the roommate matching service to meet new people. The cost of rent for each student includes Wi-Fi and wired Internet access and water and sewer. Free parking is included with convenient bus service to the campus.

Campus Point strives to give Illinois State University students a comfortable quality of life with various community amenities to enjoy. These amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court, and free on-site laundry. The apartment complex is pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their furry companions along for their college journey.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments can find out more by visiting the Campus Point website or by calling 1-309-452-7800.

