Campus Point Offers Student Apartments Near Illinois State University

Posted on 2021-10-21 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Normal, Illinois, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Campus Point is pleased to announce they offer convenient student apartments near Illinois State University. These full-service apartments provide students with comfortable living solutions while remaining close to campus.

Students living at Campus Point can choose between fully furnished apartments in various floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom options to share with friends. Residents can also sign up for the roommate matching service to meet new people. The cost of rent for each student includes Wi-Fi and wired Internet access and water and sewer. Free parking is included with convenient bus service to the campus.

Campus Point strives to give Illinois State University students a comfortable quality of life with various community amenities to enjoy. These amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, basketball court, and free on-site laundry. The apartment complex is pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their furry companions along for their college journey.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments can find out more by visiting the Campus Point website or by calling 1-309-452-7800.

About Campus Point: Campus Point is an off-campus apartment complex for students attending Illinois State University. The pet-friendly apartments are fully furnished and offer many amenities to make student living more comfortable. Convenient campus access ensures students can easily commute for classes and on-campus activities.

Company: Campus Point
Address: 1430 Trumbull Ave
City: Normal
State: IL
Zip code: 61761
Telephone number: 1-309-452-7800

