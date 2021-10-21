Get The Best Office Clearance London Based Service At Edward’s Furniture Solutions Ltd

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Edward’s Furniture Solutions – Office Furniture Clearance London (https://www.edwardsfs.co.uk) proudly offers office clearance London wide service. They aim to ease the burden of people who wish to move to a new office location and make the process exciting.

Edward’s Furniture Solutions – Office Furniture Clearance London offers a complete office clearance service. It means that they make sure that the existing office of their clients will be left clean and clear that the new tenant can already move in. They also help disassemble, reassemble, and move office furniture to their new office location. They have secure temporary storage, which is crucial when the rent of the space is about to expire, and the new office is not yet ready. Moreover, they perform office refurbishment for the new office of the clients.

What makes the services of Edward’s Furniture Solutions – Office Furniture Clearance London unique is they are quite keen on space planning. The company assigns a team of in-house designers that creates a detailed technical drawing and 3D visualisation of the look of the new office of their clients. This does not just include the furniture and functions that the office will have. It also includes the finishing touches, colours, fixtures, and fittings of everything in the space.

Edward’s Furniture Solutions – Office Furniture Clearance London follows a very effective approach in carrying out its services in terms of the process. They take ample time to understand the needs of their clients, come up with a solution, and build a plan that works out well. To make it happen, the company sends a dedicated project manager to ensure that the clients are well-understood. They also consider the time availability of each client, ensuring that disruptions will be minimised. They finish the project by arranging post-project visits to make sure that the solution they provide works.

The company has garnered an excellent reputation through the high-quality services that they provide their clients with. Aaron Stanford, one of their satisfied customers, left a 5-star review, saying:” These guys know what good customer service is! Very polite and professional from start to finish, and highly experienced staff.”

