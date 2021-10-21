Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report, “Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market by Product (Imaging Systems, Analyzers, Reagents), Technology (Immuno & Molecular Diagnostics), Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Gynecology), Animal (Cat, Dog, Horse, Cattle), End User, Region-Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Major Objectives Behind This Study:

# To define, describe, and forecast the Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market with respect to segments in product, animal type, application, technology, end user, and region.

# To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges).

# To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market.

# To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

# To forecast the size of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market for five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

# To profile the key players in the global veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.

# To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, new tests/technology developments, geographical expansions, and research & development activities of the leading players in the global Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Factors such as increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases among companion and livestock animals and the growing need for the rapid detection of these diseases, along with the advantages of POCT over laboratory analysis are driving the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of veterinary imaging instruments is restraining the growth of this market to some extent.

By end user, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018

Based on end user, the Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & academic institutes, veterinary clinics, and home care settings. In 2018, the veterinary clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing number of patients visiting vet clinics and the increasing number of private clinical practices.

North America will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period

The Veterinary PoC Diagnostics Market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of companion animals, growing veterinary healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for animal-derived food products.

Key Market Players

Zoetis, Inc. (US), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Virbac (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Woodley Equipment Company (UK), Randox Laboratories LTD. (UK), AniPOC, Ltd. (UK), Carestream Health, Inc. (a part of ONEX Corporation) (Canada), NeuroLogica Corporation (a part of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.) (South Korea), and FUJIFILM SonoSite (a part of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation) (Japan).

