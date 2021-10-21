Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry To Account for Maximum Revenue Share of Business Workflow Automation Market

Workflow automation and optimization solutions form an important part of business process management and help in streamlining and optimization of business workflow. Offering various advantages such as documented information, easy scheduling, no loss of data, easy dealing with large volumes of paper, business workflow automation is being adopted across businesses. Companies providing software solutions for workflow automation are also integrating advanced features that are easy to use and save time and money.

Compared to large enterprises, small & medium enterprises are likely to gain maximum traction in the global market for business workflow automation. Small & medium enterprises are projected to bring in close to US$ 2,700 million in revenue by 2026 end. In order to strengthen product development, marketing and business processes, small & medium enterprise are moving towards business workflow automation.

Also, implementation of business workflow automation in sectors such as finance and accounting, and supply chain management are underway.

A detailed assessment of the growth dynamics includes opportunities and growth trends. Some of the questions that pertain to these are answered in the study:

Key investment avenues in emerging economies

Strategy realignments to counter the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic

Products with new profit avenues and emerging business models to support their demand in the Business Workflow Automation market

Entry of new players and the strategies they adopt to surge ahead in the competition

Share and revenue size of key end-use industry or application segments year-over-year

The report on the Business Workflow Automation market is unique in its approach and insights-gathering initiatives. Some of the aspects that the study highlight are:

The study offers insight into key cost–optimization strategies and guides into their implementation

Insights into the new normals that have come to the fore due to COVID-19

Strategies that will help market players achieve resilience in the near future

The Business Workflow Automation market report offers a framework for understanding the complexity of budgets allotments of companies across vendors, distributors, and logistics partners in the Business Workflow Automation market

Investments that drive digital workplace technologies being adopted in the industry landscape

Some of the important questions covered in this study are as follows:

What are the prominent growth factors that will harness growth for the Business Workflow Automation market during the forecast period?

Which end-use industry will garner considerable growth for the Business Workflow Automation market?

Which region will emerge as a champion growth-contributor during the assessment period?

What are the obstacles surrounding the Business Workflow Automation market?

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global business workflow automation market through 2026, which include

Tibco Software

HCL Technologies

SAS Institute

SAP SE

Nintex Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

IPSoft Inc

Vision Software SA

