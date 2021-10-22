Specialty Beer Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

250 Pages Specialty Beer Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Specialty Beer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Competition Tracking The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global specialty beer market through 2022, which include The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Stone Brewing Co.

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Molson Coors Brewing Compan

Heineken Holding N.V

Duvel Moortgat NV

Bells brewery Inc.

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC

North American Breweries Inc.

Diaego Guinness USA Inc.

Deschutes Brewery, Inc.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Fruit Beers

Herb and Spice Beers

Smoked Beers

Wassail Fermenting Style American Sour

Belgian Fruit Lambic

Flanders Red Ale

Belgian Gueuze Distribution Channel Microbrewery

Brewpub

Contract Brewing Company

Independent Regional Craft Brewing Company (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Scope The global specialty beer market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate. When regular beer is added with flavors and processed with new fermenting techniques, a specialty beer is obtained.The global specialty beer market is impacted by factors such as rise in the exports, rise in demand for specialty beer, increase in disposable income, rise in demand from emerging economies, etc.This report, published by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global specialty beer market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global specialty beer market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Specialty beer manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global food & beverage sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to specialty beer. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global specialty beer market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global specialty beer market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the global specialty beer market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – specialty beer. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients. In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global specialty beer market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of specialty beer. 7 Forecast Highlights on Global Specialty Beer Market Europe region shows higher market attractiveness in the global specialty beer market. it can be considered as the most lucrative region for this market as it reflects a higher market share by revenue thereby dominating other regions in this market. this trend is expected to grow in the coming years

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region shows the highest growth rate and is poised to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the period of forecast. this emerging economy experiences a rise in the demand for specialty beers and its various types which is the main reason for driving the growth of the specialty beer market in this region

The American sour segment by fermenting style is expected to retain its dominance over the other fermenting style segments as it shows a higher market share and this trend is to continue over the period of forecast as it is reinforced by a higher growth rate throughout the period of forecast. The American sour segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022 and also is likely to experience a higher gain in the BPs by the end of 2022

There is a close call between Belgian Gueuze and Belgian fruit Lambic segments by fermenting style as both these segments show similar market shares. However, the Belgian Gueuze segment has an upper hand in terms of growth rate as it is poised to grow at a higher rate than the Belgian fruit Lambic during the period of forecast

Fruit beers segment dominates the global specialty beer market by product type followed by herb and spice beers segment which shows comparatively less market share, but a higher growth rate and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The herb and spice beers segment is also likely to gain a higher BPS by the end of 2022

Contract brewing company and independent regional craft brewing company segments by distribution channel grow on similar paths, reflecting almost same market share by revenue. But the later one is a bit high in terms of growth rate as well as a shade better with respect to market share. Both these segments could experience a loss in the BPs by the end of 2022

The microbrewery segment by distribution channel seems like the best option to invest in. This segment shows the highest growth rate and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2022. This segment also dominates other segments with respect to market share as it shows the highest market share as well. It is also probable that this segment could witness a higher rise in the BPS by the end of 2022

Key Question answered in the survey of Specialty Beer market report:

Sales and Demand of Specialty Beer

Growth of Specialty Beer Market

Market Analysis of Specialty Beer

Market Insights of Specialty Beer

Key Drivers Impacting the Specialty Beer market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Specialty Beer market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Specialty Beer

More Valuable Insights on Specialty Beer Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Specialty Beer, Sales and Demand of Specialty Beer, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



