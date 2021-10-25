Denim Jeans Market Top Players, Consumer Product Adoption & Preferences, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Denim Jeans Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global denim jeans market size is anticipated to reach USD 102.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Increasing the target population across the globe is projected to drive the market during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Further, Increase in disposable income of semi-urban and rural areas, particularly in emerging countries. Rising living standards, product innovations and increasing investments by the manufactures are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the market demand for denim jeans.

Key Players:

Levi Strauss & Co.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corporation

Hennes & Mauritz AB

PVH Corp.

Pepe Jeans S.L.

Bestseller A/S

S. Polo Assn.

Edwin Co. Ltd.

Diesel S.p.A

Growth Drivers:

The key players in the denim jeans market have invested their focus on product innovation for better standards and are further expected to drive the demand. Further contributing to market growth is growing awareness of the accessibility of the various products. This includes boot cut, slim, tapered, regular fit denim and cropped. In addition, the rise would fuel the increase in demand for branded apparel. Moreover, changing the culture at workplaces such as wearing casuals instead of formal attires and rising innovation in designs has increased the trend of partying during weekends rather than formal wear or chinos.

Sales Channel Outlook:

Online

Offline

Offline sales accounted for the largest market share, in 2018. The growing number of departments, specialty, and fashion stores has greatly contributed to the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective high-quality products in this segment is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Further, the online sales channel segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 10.04 %, from 2019 to 2025. The market is gaining traction with the growing popularity and number of e-commerce websites. Moreover, increasing numbers of smartphone and internet users are expected to support product sales with the help of online platforms, thereby helping in segment growth.

End User Outlook:

Men

Women

Children

In 2018, men accounted for the highest market share of over 55%. Thanks to the improved living standards and demand for fashionable fashion apparel, the segment is expected to maintain the leading position from, 2019 to 2025. Items, such as studded and patched jeans, are growing in preference among the men segment.

Female end-user segment is projected to post the highest CAGR of 7.25%. This growth is attributable to high demand for the product, especially in emerging countries. Therefore, continuous product innovation in this segment will drive the growth further due to changing consumer demands.

Regional Outlook:

In the next few years, North America is expected to account for the largest market share. It will retain its dominant position over the forecast period as retail sales revenue in the apparel industry increases. However, the rising market for women’s wear in the region also contributes to market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Some of the key brands like Perry Ellis, Levi Strauss, VF, ITG, and American Eagle Outfitters are joining this region’s emerging markets due to rising levels of customer disposable income.

