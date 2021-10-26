Overview on Monel Fasteners | Bolts, screws, Nuts

Monel Nuts, Monel Screws, Monel Bolts, Monel Washers, Monel Washers, Monel Threaded Rods Suppliers, Manufacturers, Dealers, and Exporters in Mumbai India

What are Monel Fasteners?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Monel is a group of alloys whose primary composition consists of nickel & copper. The percentage of nickel in Monel Fasteners ranges anywhere between 52% to 67%. Besides these two elements, Monel Fastener Manufacturers add trace amounts of other elements like iron, manganese, carbon, and silicon.

Caliber Enterprises offers a wide range of products in different materials. We offer Nuts, Screws, Bolts, Rings, Washers, Threaded Rods in Monel material. All our Monel products are manufactured with high-quality Monel materials to manufacture the best quality of Monel Nuts, Monel Screws, Monel Bolts, Monel Washers, Monel Washers, Monel Threaded Rods. Therefore, Caliber Enterprises is known as world’s leading Monel Fasteners Manufacturers suppliers dealers exporters in India.

Learn More About Monel Fasteners Manufacturers

Monel Bolts

Monel Bolts & Nuts have good resistance to corrosion against flowing salt water or brine solutions. Therefore the Monel Keel Bolts find applications in the marine industry.By adding small quantities of aluminium and titanium, Monel Lock Nuts form an alloy known as K-500 which offers the same corrosion resistance as the Monel alloy, with the only difference being the increased tensile strength.

Learn More About Monel Bolts Manufacturers in India

Monel screws

Monel screws, such as Monel 400 and K500, are made of a nickel-copper alloy and have high strength, toughness, and corrosion resistance across a wide temperature range. Monel screws are notable for their exceptional resistance to hydrofluoric acid, a particularly difficult acid to work with, in all concentrations up to the boiling point. Monel screws are perhaps the most resistant of all commonly used specialty alloys for hydrofluoric acid applications.

Learn More About Monel Screws Manufacturers in India

Monel Washers

Monel Washers corrode slowly in salt and brackish water. Hydrochloric and hydrofluoric acids are particularly resistant to Monel 400 Punched Washers. We keep a variety of Monel 400 Round Washers in stock, including USS, SAE, and fender washer styles.

Learn More About Monel Washers Manufacturers in India

Monel Threaded Rods

Monel Threaded Rods are made of a nickel and copper alloy.

Monel threaded rods exhibit toughness, high strength, and good corrosion resistance over a wide temperature range. Because of these characteristics, as well as their excellent resistance to sea water and hydrofluoric acid, threaded rods are frequently used in marine and chemical processing applications. In fact, Monel is the most resistant of the commonly used speciality alloys in hydrofluoric acid applications.

Learn More About Monel Threaded Rods Manufacturers in India

Monel Rings

Monel Forged Circle and Ring are the most common raw materials used by industries and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Monel Hot Rolled Circles, Monel Cold Rolled Circles, and Monel Proof Machined Circles are the most common types of Monel Forged Circles & Rings. Monel Forged Circles and Rings come in a variety of shapes.

Learn More About Monel Rings Manufacturers in India

For more details Monel Fasteners Manufacturers in India

You might also like Inconel Fasteners Manufacturers in India