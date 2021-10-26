Why Should Kedarkantha Be Your Best Winter Trek?

Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Trekking can be such an eye-opening experience for someone trying it for the first time. That feeling of finally reaching the top, that vibe of the cold mountain air or that experience of making new friends along the way. The whole thing really teaches us something about going on adventures and trying new things. Also, the added fun of discovering new places and understanding new cultures really adds more the experience. But deciding your first can be quite the difficult task. Especially if you want to go in winters selecting a place can be tough due to the problems snowfall brings with it.

So, we are here to tell everything about why, how and to where your first winter trek should be. Kedarkantha trek should be your first winter trek. It is situated in the Himalayas and is one of the most popular and easy treks in Uttarakhand. Starting from a village called Sankri aka the base camp of the Kedarkantha Trek; this trek will take you across various natural enigmas before you reach your destination at the top of the Kedarkantha peak. Snow-capped peaks, frozen lakes and a variety of flora and fauna will greet you at every step of the way, making your journey beautiful and memorable. Every little trail of Kedarkatha is something to write home about. But even apart fom that here are the major reasons why you should choose the Kedarkantha trek as your first winter trek.

Kedarkantha is known for being one of the easiest treks in India. The reason being you are only expected to trek about 4 hours every day, leaving the rest of your time free. You can take rest and discover the place around you in this time or simply eat and spend time with fellow travelers. The campsites will not only give you a beautiful view of the mountains, you can also start a bonfire and play games and spend your time leisurely. Standing at a height of 12,500 ft, this trek might sound like a lot, but due to how slowly you’ll be going about it; it won’t feel tedious or tiring.

What makes the Kedarkantha trekking trip so different from the other treks is the fact that it’s a summit climb. Which means that unlike other treks that end on a random mountain, the Kedarkantha trek actually ends on the Kedarkantha peak making the journey taken worthwhile. As you will take a turn standing on the peak, you will notice the snow-capped mountains on every single side. The feeling of finally completing the journey and reaching to the top will only add to the whole experience. You can simply sit on the top of the world and enjoy the view before starting the descend.

Several Himalayan Peaks such as Black Peak, Swargarohini peaks, Bandarponch, Gangotri ranges, and Draupadi ka Danda are visible while you trek you way up to the Kedarkantha peak. With an altitude of 6,387 m, Black Peak is the highest peak in Garhwal Himalayas and you might not visit, but just looking at it will give you a sense of elation. These snow-covered peaks are beautiful to look at and every single one is a marvel in itself. The forests, the lake, the various trails and the snow-covered land will all keep you wide eyed during your journey. Of course the sunrise and sunsets from the top are a marvelous view in itself. And the night sky at the end of the day will have you sleeping with a smile on your face.

