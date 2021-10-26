DeskTrack says “make yourself free”

Jaipur, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — DeskTrack is an employee monitoring and time tracking software to bring 100% transparency at the workplace. It records the insight of the desktop activities that helps in identifying the actual work done & distractions faced all through the day.

DeskTrack launching DeskLite

Technology has become the need for an hour for every business, therefore to make it available for all size of businesses DeskTrack launching DeskLite just in Rs 99 A time tracker & saver.

DeskLite is a lighter version of DeskTrack which has a unified dashboard to produce team reports of attendance, time spent at work & desktop activities.

DeskLite for every business

To meet us, you can fix a meeting in advance, and we will meet you online on your preferred date & time. For further queries, you can call us or WhatsApp: +91-963-614-0177 us at or Mail us: business@timentask.com or visit our website: https://desktrack.timentask.com/