Alight Riverside Provides Student Apartments Near UC Riverside

Riverside, California, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Riverside is pleased to announce they provide student housing options near the University of California Riverside. They believe college should be an adventure and strive to give students the comfortable, affordable off-campus housing they need for an enjoyable college experience.

At Alight Riverside, students have their choice of floor plans, including two and four-bedroom options to share with friends. Students can also match with random students through the roommate matching program. Each bedroom features a private bathroom and includes all the amenities in the rental cost, such as all furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, gas, electricity, and water and sewer.

Alight Riverside provides students with a comfortable lifestyle with plenty of community amenities to enjoy. These amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, volleyball court, swimming pool with a hot tub, study rooms, grilling stations, and more. The complex hosts several social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the available student housing can find out more by visiting the Alight Riverside website or by calling 1-951-266-6400.

Company: Alight Riverside

Address: 1400 University Avenue

City: Riverside

State: CA

Zip code: 92507

Telephone number: 1-951-266-6400