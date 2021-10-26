River Club Is Reimagining Student Apartments

Athens, Georgia, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — River Club is pleased to announce they are reimagining student apartments. These apartments offer students the best quality of life while remaining close to the University of Georgia campus.

The distinctive apartments and townhomes at River Club give students various options to share with friends or random students through the roommate matching service. Students can choose between two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans for greater customizability in their living environment. Rent for each unit includes all furnishings, Wi-Fi access in apartments, water, and all community amenities. Each single-occupancy bedroom has a private bathroom.

Residents at River Club can take advantage of various community amenities for a comfortable quality of life, including a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pools, tennis, basketball, and volleyball courts, a car wash station, and more. There is plenty of free parking with convenient bus service to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments and townhomes can find out more by visiting the River Club website or by calling 1-706-543-4400.

About River Club: River Club is an off-campus housing community with apartment and townhome options for students attending the University of Georgia. Students enjoy a comfortable lifestyle close to their classes and on-campus activities. Each student pays an independent rental rate to ensure everyone pays their share.

Company: River Club

Address: 1005 Macon Highway

City: Athens

State: GA

Zip code: 30606

Telephone number: 1-706-543-4400