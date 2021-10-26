PrintPapa Brings the Opportunity of Full Service EDDM At an Affordable Cost

Santa Clara, California, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Even during this era of digitization, something remains unchanged such as the utility of postcards for businesses. And EDDM or Every Door Direct Mail service is what lets businesses reach the local audience that matters the most to them. The service is available at a very affordable cost and without any hassle. All a company needs to know are the names and street addresses and a postal permit. USPS has its EDDM tool through which the businesses can choose the neighborhoods that they want to target. And, printing houses will print the postcards, and USPS (the U.S. Postal Services) will deliver them to all the households in the given routes. Along with regular print-only EDDM service, now PrintPapa lets its customers grab the opportunity of enjoying full-service EDDM.

We had a telephonic conversation with Mr. Paul Nag, co-founder, and co-owner of Printpapa. He said, “We are known for both print-only and full-service EDDM products. With the former, we print the artwork given by the customers on the postcards at an affordable price. If they ask for it, we offer the bundling service as well where 100 postcards are bundled with a facing slip. And they are drop-off ready. With this service, we don’t deliver the bundles to the post office and pay for postage. But if the customers ask for full-service EDDM, we do them all for a single price. We print them, bundle, pay for postage and finally deliver them to the post office. Even if someone is not ready to provide us the artwork to be printed, we also do that. All they need to ensure is the quantity of mail and provide us with the zip code route list. We don’t need a mailing list. Keeping the present economic condition, we have kept the price as low as possible.”

Why PRINTPAPA?

Being FAST. GOOD & CHEAP is the motto of PrintPapa. The printing house is oriented in and around the Bay Area, CA. It’s been almost 15 years that the business is serving the people in and around the Bay Area. From EDDM postcard to books, yard signs to flyers, business cards to door hangers, labels, and stickers to bags and tees, restaurant printing real estate printing – PrintPapa do them all. The reasons to choose the company are,

Quality products

Affordable pricing

Years of experience and expertise

Fast turnaround

Customer satisfaction

Online placement of orders

Online payment

No-touch delivery

Punctuality

Experienced craftsmen

About the company

PrintPapa is a family-run printing house that has been running its printing business since 2004. Started by the brother duo – Shawn and Paul, the company is well-known for offering amazing printing services to businesses in and around the Bay Area, California.

