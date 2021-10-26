FINE PERFORATORS is a Global Exporter of Different Types of Sugar Screens

New Delhi, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — FINE PERFORATORS is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that was established in 1969 for bringing a revolution in the perforation product industry. This Indian enterprise today has a global reputation for manufacturing and exporting all kinds of outstanding perforation products. Different types of high-quality centrifugal, tubular slit and pulp press sugar screens are manufactured for use in the sugar industry. These are used in the filtration process to remove molasses from sugar crystals during sugar production.

While offering an insight into the types of sugar screens offered, the spokesperson of FINE PERFORATORS stated, “As a sugars screens specialist, we manufacture different types of screens that are of the highest quality. Our vacuum filter screens are widely used in all the sugar mills around the world. They are easy fitting screens that are meant to serve for a long time because of their high quality and durability. We also roll out centrifugal screens with round holes and slotted perforation. Precisely fabricated with brass and stainless steel, these screens can also be provided with lock lap joints.”

For every industry on the lookout for a reliable and reputed centrifugal screens manufacturer, FINE PERFORATORS can be the right pick. With more than 50 years of experience in screens manufacturing and supplying across the countries, this enterprise manufactures working screens suitable for centrifugal filtration of a wide range of liquids and slurries. These premium working screens offer fine screening that makes a significant difference to the quality and volume of screened products.

The spokesperson added, “We are a leading perforating company that specialises in manufacturing custom vacuum filter screens primarily used in sugar industries. We customise screen dimensions and un-perforated margins according to the particular requirements of customers. We painstakingly and thoughtfully create vacuum filter screens to improve the filtration process.”

All the filtration screens that FINE PERFORATORS offers are designed to fulfil the unique processing demands of each industry. Being well versed with the latest requirements, the company’s team goes overboard to fulfil them all with service, precision and uniformity. FINE PERFORATORS exports its screens to Thailand, the Philippines, Pakistan, Vietnam, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Iran and Mexico regularly.

FINE PERFORATORS is a company that many industries in India and abroad trust for the finest quality and durable working screens. To satiate every customer need with perfection, the company manufactures fully customised working screens. Industries looking for a reliable and reputed backing screen exporter from India can trust FINE PERFORATERS.

