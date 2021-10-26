Metro Safety Training Offers Hands-on Occupational First Aid Training in Vancouver

Coquitlam, BC, Canada, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a pre-COVID Ipsos survey, 36% of Canadian households have no first aid training. This is an alarming situation for a country like Canada. Occupational First Aid training is essential for everyone in recent times. The terror caused by the recent pandemic is the best indication of it.

Occupational first aid training includes the relevant information and skills that individuals need to preserve, enhance, and promote first aid in the workplace. First aid training is necessary for a secure workplace. It also enables people to help others in times of medical need. In extreme circumstances, one can even save a life if one knows the basic procedures of first aid.

Medical emergencies can occur to anyone at any time. Someone who knows the first-aid standards and procedures can offer immediate help in such cases. Unfortunately, it’s not always the case that medical assistance arrives on time. So, in that case, occupational first aid training comes to work and can help the individual.

In a statement related to the need for occupational first aid training in Canada, a Metro Safety Training representative said, “Metro Safety Training prioritizes every Canadian to get occupational safety training. Since the pandemic hit the world, the need for getting first aid training has increased. Metro Safety Training offers different first aid training to the people. From 3 different occupational first aid level training (Level I, II, and III) to Emergency First Aid, we have experienced staff and certified professionals to train people for medical emergencies. We want to enable students to be able to help each other in time of medical need.”

Metro Safety Training offers comprehensive first aid training across British Columbia. Their occupational first aid courses and training have helped numerous people when in need of immediate medical assistance. Now, they’re offering comprehensive workplace safety courses for residents of Vancouver. This is an excellent chance for people to learn more about first aid and how they can help the community in a medical emergency.

