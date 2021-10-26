MailConverterTools Presenting A Remarkable Solution To Manage The MBOX Files

San Jose, California, USA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — MailConverterTools develops a wide range of exclusive software utilities for Email Migration, Data Recovery, and Cloud Migration. This time MailConverterTools comes up with the MBOX Converter Tool to backup & migrate the MBOX files. It offers some advanced features that ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of data throughout the process.

Effectively Manage MBOX Files With MBOX Converter

The MBOX file format is widely used by many email clients such as Thunderbird, Entourage, Opera Mail, Eudora, Webmail, etc. MCT MBOX Converter Tool is the most prominent way to backup and migrates the MBOX files of various email clients. It also facilitates the migration of MBOX files into different email clients. MBOX file converter allows saving the multiple MBOX files into a single resultant PST file.

MailConverterTools MBOX Converter

MCT MBOX Converter Tool is the most effective and reliable solution to prevent MBOX file data from any malware or cyber-attacks. It facilitates migrating the MBOX files into Gmail, Hotmail, Live Exchange, IMAP, iCloud, etc., without affecting the email data. This software is compatible with all the versions of the Windows OS. MCT MBOX File Converter has some prominent features that make it unique from its competitors.

It allows users to export their MBOX files to various file formats such as PST, OST, CSV, EML, EMLX, HTML, MSG, etc.

This software allows viewing the data with their attachments before the conversion process.

It also enables the users to set the backup schedule as per their preferences.

Allows users to perform bulk conversion of MBOX emails without data loss.

MCT MBOX Converter facilitates the Mail filter feature that allows users to backup emails between a specified timespan.

Words from CEO

At the launch event of MCT MBOX Converter Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

“MCT MBOX Converter is the most trusted software to manage and convert the data of MBOX files into different file formats. It performs the email backup and migration of MBOX supported email clients of any Individual users, Businesses, Enterprises, etc. while keeping the data intact. It has been designed and developed in consultation with software industry experts and business leaders.”

About the Company

MailConverterTools offers a rapid solution to recover, repair, migrate, and backup your emails and database. It develops reliable software for Email Migration, Cloud Backup, Email Recovery, and File Management by maintaining data integrity. MailConverterTools aims to provide simple software and the best IT solutions to manage emails of various email clients.

MailConverterTools provides advanced features in its software to make it efficient and easy to use for every user. It builds the reputation amongst the most successful businesses like CISCO, DELL, HP, AGCO, BUPA, XEROX, etc.

Any user can opt for this MCT MBOX Converter Tool to manage MBOX file data effectively. It has an interactive Graphical User Interface that allows users to run it smoothly on Windows-based operating systems.