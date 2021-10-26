Pipework installers announce successful completion of package plantroom project

Posted on 2021-10-26 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Halifax, UK, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Entech are pleased to announce they have recently completed a packaged plant room that was built in-house.

All pumps and electrics were built and delivered in-house for a 3rd party to install. The project was done for a new customer who found us via the internet.

The client provided drawings and the project was built to the customer’s specifications.

All in all, this project took 21 days from the date of order to completion.

This is an exciting time for Entech, as more and more customers are coming to us for the manufacture of packaged plant rooms.

 

For further information contact :-

Charles Balaam

Entech Services (UK) Limited

Brook Mills

Unit 1 Saddleworth Rd

Halifax

HX4 8LZ

Phone: 07976 133525

Website: www.pipework-installers.co.uk

Email: charlesbalaam@entechukltd.co.uk

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution