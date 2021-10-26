Pipework installers announce successful completion of package plantroom project

Halifax, UK, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Entech are pleased to announce they have recently completed a packaged plant room that was built in-house.

All pumps and electrics were built and delivered in-house for a 3rd party to install. The project was done for a new customer who found us via the internet.

The client provided drawings and the project was built to the customer’s specifications.

All in all, this project took 21 days from the date of order to completion.

This is an exciting time for Entech, as more and more customers are coming to us for the manufacture of packaged plant rooms.

For further information contact :-

Charles Balaam

Entech Services (UK) Limited

Brook Mills

Unit 1 Saddleworth Rd

Halifax

HX4 8LZ

Phone: 07976 133525

Website: www.pipework-installers.co.uk

Email: charlesbalaam@entechukltd.co.uk