All about Stainless Steel Round Bars

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless steel round bar is a slender cylindrical rod, made of stainless steel. Stainless steel is a ferrous alloy composed of 11% Chromium, which makes it resistant to heat and corrosion. The Chromium in Stainless Steel forms a protective film, which resists corrosion and the coating can self-heal in the presence of Oxygen. Stainless Steel Round bar is an indispensable product for numerous engineering, construction, oil and gas, and piping industries.

Features of Stainless Steel round bars

Resistance to corrosion – As mentioned above, Stainless steel round bars are extremely resistant to corrosion. The Chromium in Stainless steel round bar, prevents it from corroding against a vast range of environmental conditions like alkaline solutions, acids and chloride bearing environments.

Resistance to a wide range of temperatures – Stainless steel can resist a wide range of elevated and lowered temperatures.

Aesthetic appeal – Stainless steel round bars have a superior radiance and look extremely appealing.

Easy maintenance – Stainless steel is very convenient to clean and disinfect. This makes the suitable for use in various industries.

Long service life – Stainless steel is a robust, low maintenance and a long-lasting material. This makes the round bar exceedingly durable and strong.

Stainless Steel round bar uses and applications

Food preparation equipment particularly in chloride environments.

Laboratory Benches & Equipment.

Boat Fittings.

Chemical containers, including for transport.

Heat Exchangers.

Threaded Fasteners.

Types of Stainless steel round bars that we manufacture.

Stainless Steel 304 Round Bar

Stainless Steel 304L Round Bar

Stainless Steel 304H Round Bar

Stainless Steel 316 Round Bar

Stainless Steel 316L Round Bar

Stainless Steel 316H Round Bar

Stainless Steel 440A Round Bar

Stainless Steel 440B Round Bar

Stainless Steel 440C Round Bar

