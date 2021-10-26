Alloy Steel Pipe manufacturer, supplier and exporter in India – Tirox Steel

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Tirox Steel is a well-known Alloy Steel Pipe Manufacturer in India. We manufacture, supply and export Alloy Steel pipes in India and over the globe. We stringently evaluate the quality of Alloy Steel pipes at each step of production, right from procuring the raw material to manufacturing, and delivery.

Alloy steel pipes

Alloy Steel is used to make alloy steel pipes. Steel that has been alloyed with a range of elements in total amounts ranging from 1.0 percent to 50 percent by weight to improve its mechanical qualities is known as alloy steel. Manganese (the most common alloyant), nickel, chromium, molybdenum, vanadium, silicon, and boron are all common alloyants. Each Alloy steel pipe we manufacture defines strength and durability.

Uses and Applications of Alloy Steel Pipes

Textile machinery makes use of alloy steel pipes.

In the oil and gas business, ASTM SA335 Alloy Steel Pipes are used.

In medical gas pipeline systems, alloy steel pipes are used.

ASME SA335 Alloy steel pipe s are used in fluid piping in the pharmaceutical processing business.

In modern architecture, alloy steel pipes are employed.

In water waste projects, ASME SA335 alloy steel pipes are employed.

