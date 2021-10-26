Cat on Blockchain: a new NFT project where everyone can adopt a unique cat written on the blockchain

Mission Hills, California, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Cat on Blockchain is a new NFT project started some days ago. It is a collection where everyone can get and adopt a unique Cat written on the blockchain. This is a set of unique awesome Cats made in pixel art style and released as NFTs.

The cats were generated starting from October, 23rd 2021 on the Ethereum/Polygon blockchain. They were created starting from several layers, merged and composed using a set of BASH and PHP self-developed scripts.

This is an interesting example of automatic generation of pixel arts, and writing of digital arts on the blockchain (in a way similar to that used to generate crypto currencies). Furthermore, NFT technology is a useful mechanism for identifying the creator and the owner of the work in a secure cryptographic environment. Projects such as this are also called crypto projects.

Everyone can get, adopt and be the sole proprietary of one or more Cats, at a special price for a limited time! Or can mark them as favorites (clicking on the heart ❤️on OpenSea).

But, what is a NFT?

Well, NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. To be more precise, a NFT is a unit of data stored on a blockchain (usually Ethereum, but also other networks are rising…) that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable.

NFTs can be potentially used for any kind of files, such as photos, videos, audio, and so on…

This is a useful method to track who is the owner of a digital work (for example, arts, collectibles, photos, songs, etc.) and who is the author. The technical instrument used for this is the blockchain. The world of NFTs has grown very fast. More precisely, it tripled in 2020, and it is really exploding starting from the first months of 2021.

What about the NFT project “Cat on Blockchain”?

As said, Cat on Blockchain is an exclusive NFT collection of unique cats, Each cat is created as pixel art on a grid of 64×64 pixels, scaled to 1024×1024 px), automatically and randomly generated and released as collectibles on a great NFT marketplace as OpenSea.

What about the key features of “Cat on Blockchain” NFTs?

The first interesting fact is that any Cat is released as a unique NFT. All the Cats were created starting from many layers and programmatically merged and composed using both BASH and PHP self-developed scripts.

Definitively, this is the first work of automatic generation of pixel art in an environment of experimental crypto projects.

How to participate?

To participate in the project “Cat on Blockchain”, any user can:

Choose and get one or more Cats for a special and very symbolic price (for a limited time); Mark one or more of them as favorite (clicking on the specific heart ❤️ available on OpenSea). Follow the Twitter account, just created for the project: https://twitter.com/Cat_Blockchain_

Here is the direct link to get more details about the project, and to participate, entering the NFT world:

