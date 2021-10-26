Works in Marble Lead The Way in Andrew Jones Auctions’ Sale of Part 1 of The John Nelson Collection Held on October 24th

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Works in marble achieved marvelous results in Andrew Jones Auctions’ October 24th auction of The John Nelson Collection, Part I, which more than doubled its presale estimate to realize $1.6 million. Leading the sale were two magnificent life-size Italian Carrara marble models of dogs, both from the19th century, that brought $62,500.

All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of the buyer’s premium.

An Italian marble torso of a youth, circa 18th/19th century, achieved $35,000, while a pair of Roman marble lion head reliefs made $23,750 against an estimate of $2,000-3,000. Asian items featured a beautiful set of four Chinese hand painted wallpaper panels of birds amidst flowering branches ($12,500); and a Southeast Asian verdigris mixed alloy bust of the Buddha ($15,000).

“I am beyond elated that the sale performed as fantastically as it did,” said Andrew Jones, the president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “A telephone bidder during the auction said, ‘I bet John is looking down from heaven with a big smile.’ I can’t image a better result than that.”

The future series of sales for The John Nelson collection will be a celebration of the unerring eye of a more than 50-year Los Angeles design and antiques institution – and the man behind John Nelson Antiques. The collection features Chinese porcelain, paintings, French decorative arts, sculpture, antiquities, Grand Tour objects, European furniture, mirrors, chandeliers and more.

The Part 1 auction came just two weeks after another ‘White Glove’ online-only event: the sale of the collection of Lady Victoria White, held Oct. 10. Leading the list of top lots was a pair of oil on canvas paintings by British equestrian artist Sir Alfred James Munnings (1878-1959), titled The Kilkenny Horse Fair ($500,000) and Making a Polo Ground at Princemere ($162,500).

John Nelson had a deep love of European furniture and decorative arts. Testaments to the man’s discerning eye was a pair of Florentine Neoclassical parcel gilt and white painted console tables, circa 1800 ($30,000); and a fine pair of Louis XVI style scarlet lacquered side cabinets by Jean Louis Benjamin Gros (Paris), from the third quarter of the 19th century. The pair made $27,500.

John’s affinity for exquisite chandeliers and mirrors spurred bidders on, as a pair of French Neoclassical style gilt bronze and cut glass 18-light chandeliers in the manner of Maison Baguès, 20th century, fetched $20,000; while a pair of Italian Rococo giltwood and cobalt glass pier mirrors dating from the mid-18th century drove international bidding to a final price of $27,500.

The selection of European paintings was highlighted by a series of four oils on canvas portraits of dogs after Joseph Urbain Melin (French 1811-1886), which collectively achieved $57,500. A wonderful and vibrant oil on canvas of parrots amidst flowers by a follower of Jacob Bogdani (Dutch/Hungarian, 1660-1724) far surpassed its estimate of $3,000-5,000 to gavel for $21,250.

Andrew Jones Auctions’ next big event will be an At Home auction, on Wednesday, November 17th. The sale will consist of nearly 700 lots of antiques, design, fine art accessories and more, including a Philip and Kelvin Laverne bronze Chan coffee table and a large-scale William T. Wiley mixed media work on paper. Part II of the John Nelson Collection will be held Dec. 12.

To learn more about Andrew Jones Auctions and the At Home auction, as well as Part II of the John Nelson Collection, slated for 17 November and 12 December, respectively, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently. Andrew Jones Auctions can be reached by telephone at (213) 748-8008, or via email at info@andrewjonesauctions.com.