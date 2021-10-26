Background Music Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2021-2031

Fact.MR projects the global background music market to register a CAGR of 6.4% through 2031, with an anticipated valuation of over US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Increased emphasis on indulging consumer sensory experiences is majorly spurring demand across key public and private settings.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the market registered an expansion of over 5% CAGR from 2016 to 2020, reaching a value of nearly US$ 650 Mn. Prospects temporarily dimmed in the first half, as the COVID-19 pandemic induced closure of public spaces. As the restrictions eased, demand resurfaced as restaurants, gyms and other public places resumed operations.

Demand for background music is primarily driven by the efforts of restaurants in combining the music with their brand theme, thereby offering a unique experience to consumers. Foodservice outlets consider appropriate use of background music to hold potential in increasing the consumers’ stay, which in turn has been linked to growth in the average money spent by consumers. Co-working spaces continue to remain at the forefront of the growing demand for background music in corporate spaces.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By end use application, music streaming services to make major use, expanding at 5% CAGR

More than 3 out of 5 background music services to be deployed across cafes & restaurants

U.S to emerge as a lucrative market, accounting for over 50% background music demand

India experiencing substantial uptake, poised to register 2/5th of global background music demand

Emergence of coffee joints to propel demand in Germany, registering a CAGR of 8%

China, Japan and South Korea likely to emerge as highly opportunistic markets

Global background music market demand to expand nearly 2x by 2031

“Emphasis on providing conducive ambience is prompting outdoor settings, including restaurants, cafes and gyms, to invest in good quality background music solutions, inclining growth,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments Covered

End Use Application Background Music Equipment for Retail Stores Background Music Equipment for Leisure & Hospitality Settings Background Music Equipment for Public Organizations Background Music Equipment for Cafes & Restaurants Background Music Equipment for Other End Users (Music Streaming)



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the background music market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the On the basis of end use application (retail stores, leisure and hospitality, public organization, cafes & restaurant, and others), among geographical regions, into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA Key Market Segments Covered U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

GCC

South Africa Key Market Segments Covered End-Use Application

Key Regions Key Companies Profiled Brandtrack

Mood Media

Kasimu

Cloud Cover Music

Open Ear Music

Qsic Pty Ltd.

Easy on Hold

Jukeboxy

Sunflower Music Company

NSM Music Ltd.

Xenox Music Media

Soundtrack your Brand

SoundMachine

Heartbeats International

Express Melody

Almotech

Custom Channels

CSI Music Service

Almotech

TouchTunes

StorePlay

USEN Holding Corporation Inc. Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

