Revenues from GaN RF Devices Sales in APEJ will Surpass US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end

The global GaN RF devices market is projected to register a high double-digit CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2026). Sales of GaN RF devices across the globe are estimated to surpass US$ 1,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end.

GaN Technology is used for Development of Higher Performance RF Devices

With the recent upsurge of wireless communication industry, steady yet continuous progress of the conventional military applications, radiofrequency devices are playing a pivotal role in several aspects of human activities. This has further increased demand for high performance RF devices.

In mobile communication applications, the next generation smartphones need improved efficiency and wide bandwidth. RF amplifiers with higher frequency and power are essential for TV broadcasting and developing satellite communications, in order to reduce antenna size of the terminal users. Similar requirement holds for the broadband wireless internet connections owing to ever growing pace or data transmission rate. The aforementioned requirements have necessitated the development of higher performance RF devices based on GaN, owing to its wider bandwidth.

More and more sectors are incorporating RF technology in their operating systems, creating new application areas for RF engineers to work on. Selection of an RF technology depends majorly on the heat, size, cost, power, advancement rate, efficiency, and speed required for the application. GaN RF devices are highly preferred for such applications. GaN RF technology has emerged as an effective choice for all new millimeter-wave and microwave electronics such as electronic warfare, communications, satellite and radar.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Module

Discrete Application Wireless Infrastructure

Radars and Avionics

Power Storage

PV Inverter

CATV

Satellite Communication

Hybrid and EV Components

HEV Charging Equipment

Traction Motor Components

Other Applications End User Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical Devices

Industrial

Key market players comprised in the report are Infineon, Renesas, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Hitachi, STMicroelectronics, Bosch, Sumitomo Electric, and Raytheon.

