Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Telit Cinterion SE868SY-D and SL871K2L GNSS Modules

Montreal, Canada, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, today announced the launch of a new digital campaign highlighting the Telit Cinterion SE868SY-D and SL871K2L Series GNSS modules, advanced positioning and timing solutions engineered for high accuracy, efficiency, and reliable global coverage.

The SE868SY-D and SL871K2L Series represent two powerful GNSS options within Telit Cinterion’s broad portfolio, each designed to support multiconstellation operation, compact integration, and strong performance in demanding IoT environments. These solutions address the growing need for precise navigation, robust tracking, and dependable synchronization across a wide range of industries.

The SE868SY-D GNSS module is a multifrequency, multiconstellation receiver supporting GPS, QZSS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and IRNSS across both L1/E1 and L5/E5 frequency bands. By operating on multiple frequencies, the module significantly improves positioning accuracy while reducing multipath distortion, making it well suited for dense urban environments. Housed in a compact 11 x 11 mm QFN-like package, the SE868SY-D offers full GNSS compliance, best-in-class power efficiency, jamming rejection, and support for NMEA and RTCM standards. Typical applications include urban navigation systems, telematics, drones and UAVs, precision IoT devices, smart city infrastructure, and industrial automation.

The SL871K2L Series GNSS modules provide a cost-effective, low-power solution supporting up to four constellations including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. Designed for easy integration and migration from 3.3 V or 1.8 V systems, the series features low noise amplifiers, SAW filtering, jamming rejection, and support for active or passive antennas. With low-power modes and position update rates from 1 to 10 Hz, the SL871K2L Series is well suited for asset and fleet tracking, wearables, battery-powered IoT devices, consumer navigation products, industrial monitoring, and timing applications requiring stable signal acquisition.

This digital campaign provides engineers and designers with access to technical resources, feature highlights, and application insights to support informed design and sourcing decisions for advanced GNSS solutions.

The Telit Cinterion SE868SY-D and SL871K2L Series GNSS modules are available now from Future Electronics.

To learn more about the campaign and explore the full range of positioning and timing solutions, visit the dedicated campaign page.

