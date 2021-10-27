Focus Areas Of Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Membership with a chamber of commerce offers businesses opportunities of interacting with other business owners and potential customers. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offers a plethora of useful services for business owners that in the growth and success of businesses.

About the Chamber

The chamber strives to help businesses achieve their collective interests and attain success at all levels i.e. regional, state and national. It is a proud member of prestigious organizations such as the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Texas Association of Business, Gulf Coast strategic Highway Coalition and more. The chamber aims to provide diverse employment opportunities and improve the quality of life in the community.

Focus Areas

Business Development : Advice and counseling services to small business owners, and entrepreneurs

: Advice and counseling services to small business owners, and entrepreneurs Community Development : Using Place Design for planning and managing a community’s public goods for economic development

: Using Place Design for planning and managing a community’s public goods for economic development Economic Development : Retail Marketing/Recruitment, promoting military skill sets and marketing with economic development groups at the regional and state level

: Retail Marketing/Recruitment, promoting military skill sets and marketing with economic development groups at the regional and state level Councils:

Business Councils: Non-profit council (Networking and Development and Community Outreach), Public Education Council, Retail Council and Welcome Council (Ribbon cutting and networking events)

Young Professionals Council

Leadership Council: IT Council, Military Relations Council and Public Policy Council



Reasons to be a Member

Improves community image

Provides legislative support

Provides value to investors

Members can post events on the chamber’s online community calendar

Access to an online business directory

One on one counseling services and seminars for small businesses and entrepreneurs

Frequent meetings, events and activities

Access to email newsletters for prospects, investors and members



Services Provided

Members first tickets

Political representation

Advertizing and exposure of business products and services

Support for education

Complimentary workshop tickets

Networking opportunities

Marketing opportunities

Online services

Notary services

Use of the Chamber Conference Room

For more information about the services provided by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can also visit its website at https://killeenchamber.com or check out its social media pages on YouTube, Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.