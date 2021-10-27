Focus Areas Of Greater Killeen Chamber Of Commerce

Killeen, TX, 2021-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Membership with a chamber of commerce offers businesses opportunities of interacting with other business owners and potential customers. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce offers a plethora of useful services for business owners that in the growth and success of businesses.

About the Chamber 

The chamber strives to help businesses achieve their collective interests and attain success at all levels i.e. regional, state and national. It is a proud member of prestigious organizations such as the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Texas Association of Business, Gulf Coast strategic Highway Coalition and more. The chamber aims to provide diverse employment opportunities and improve the quality of life in the community.

Focus Areas 

  • Business Development: Advice and counseling services to small business owners, and entrepreneurs
  • Community Development: Using Place Design for planning and managing a community’s public goods for economic development
  • Economic Development: Retail Marketing/Recruitment, promoting military skill sets and marketing with economic development groups at the regional and state level
  • Councils:
  • Business Councils: Non-profit council (Networking and Development and Community Outreach), Public Education Council, Retail Council and Welcome Council (Ribbon cutting and networking events)
  • Young Professionals Council
  • Leadership Council: IT Council, Military Relations Council and Public Policy Council

Reasons to be a Member 

  • Improves community image
  • Provides legislative support
  • Provides value to investors
  • Members can post events on the chamber’s online community calendar
  • Access to an online business directory
  • One on one counseling services and seminars for small businesses and entrepreneurs
  • Frequent meetings, events and activities
  • Access to email newsletters for prospects, investors and members

Services Provided 

  • Members first tickets
  • Political representation
  • Advertizing and exposure of business products and services
  • Support for education
  • Complimentary workshop tickets
  • Networking opportunities
  • Marketing opportunities
  • Online services
  • Notary services
  • Use of the Chamber Conference Room

For more information about the services provided by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, you can visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 526-9551. You can also visit its website at https://killeenchamber.com or check out its social media pages on YouTube, Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

