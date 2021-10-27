Coenzyme Q10 Market is Expected to Reach US$ 1.3 Bn by the End of the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Fact.MR predicts the sales of coenzyme Q10 market to exceed US$ 1.3 Bn by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2021-2031. Increase in awareness regarding health and nutrition is playing a key role in the consumption of coenzyme Q10. By 2021, the market is expected to reach US$ 600 Mn.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of coenzyme experienced a growth rate of 6%. Growth prospects received credible stimulus during COVID-19. A series of published studies hypothesizing the need to administer coenzyme Q10 in case of deficiencies experienced by patients during an infection kept prospects largely elevated.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Pharmaceutical coenzyme Q10 applications stay dominant, surging at 7% CAGR

Ubiquinone and ubiquinol coenzyme Q10 types to jointly contribute US$ 665 Mn in revenue

North America is likely to be the most opportunistic market, capturing 45% revenue by 2031

Over 1/4th of the global revenue in the coenzyme industry to be contributed by Asia



Report Scope

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 600 Million Market Value Forecast in 2031 USD 1.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & Kg for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Germany

U.K

Spain

France

Italy

India

China

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

GCC

South Africa

Israel Key Segments Covered Product Type

Production Method

End Use Industry

Region Key Companies Profiled Kaneka Corporation

Xiamen Kingdomway Group

Nisshin Seifun Group

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A. Inc.

Tishcon Corporation

Pharmavite LLC Pricing Available upon Request

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Coenzyme Q10 Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Coenzyme Q10 Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Coenzyme Q10 Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Coenzyme Q10 Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Coenzyme Q10 Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavour Enhancers. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavour Enhancers. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Coenzyme Q10 Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Coenzyme Q10 Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Coenzyme Q10 Market carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Coenzyme Q10 Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Coenzyme Q10 Market: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Coenzyme Q10 Market growth.

