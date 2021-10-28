Hybrid Seeds Market: In Depth Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

The hybrid seeds market size is estimated to be valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to be worth USD 34.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand in the food processing industry, biodiesel sector, feed processing industry is steering the growth of the market for hybrid seeds. Some of the major driving factors of the hybrid seeds market include the rising rate of seed replacement and an increase in demand for vegetables.

Download PDF Brochure

By crop type, the cereals & grains is projected to dominate the hybrid seeds market during the forecast period.

The cereals & grains segment is projected to hold the largest seed market share during the forecast period Owing to factors such as the widespread use of grains as a staple food in many Asian and Southeast Asian countries. In the past few years, countries such as China have emerged as major exporters of grains to meet the requirement of neighboring economies. Crops such as corn are widely utilized in both the food and feed industries. With the rising market for biofuels, crops such as sorghum are also being produced on a large scale.

By key crop, corn segment is projected to dominate the hybrid seeds market during the forecast period.

An increase in the usage of corn for feed and industrial applications are some of the key factors leading to its demand and higher usage among corn growers to gain profits. The commercial traits mostly used to produce corn hybrid seeds are insect resistance and herbicide tolerance.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The hybrid seeds market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Supportive regulations and an increase in food and feed demand are also driving their adoption, along with subsidy provisions for their acceptance in these markets, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

Request for Customization

Some of the major players operating in the hybrid seeds market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE (Germany), Land O’ Lakes (US), Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan), Groupe Limagrain (France), Corteva Agriscience (US), United Phosphorous Limited (India), DLF (Denmark), Longping Hi-tech (China), Rallis India Limited (India), Enza Zaden (The Netherlands), Takii & Co. Ltd (Japan), and Barenbrug Holding B.V (Netherlands). They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441