The Americas is the largest 1,3-propanediol market till 2025

The global 1,3-propanediol market size is projected to reach USD 691 million by 2025 from the estimated USD 402 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2020 and 2025. 1,3-propanediol (PDO) is a key feedstock in the manufacture of polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT). It can be used as a substitute for petrochemical-based products such as propylene glycol, butylene glycol, and glycerin in the formulation of cosmetics, personal care, laundry, and cleaning products. The demand for environmentally-friendly products has increased the utilization of bio-based PDO.

Based on application, the 1,3-propanediol market is segmented into polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT); polyurethane (PU); cosmetics, personal care, and cleaning products; and others. The others segment comprises engine coolants, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & dietary supplement, de-icing fluid, heat transfer fluid, and unsaturated polyester resins. PTT application accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is because of the growing demand for PTT in carpet and apparel applications. 1,3-propanediol is the main feedstock in the manufacture of PTT.

The Americas are estimated to be the largest market for 1,3-propanediol during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of the largest manufacturer of 1,3-propanediol, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US), in the region. There is increasing awareness about the need to reduce GHG emissions and the growing demand for a sustainable product, which drives the consumption of 1,3-propanediol in the region. The major applications of 1,3-propanediol in the region are cosmetics, personal care & cleaning products, PTT, PU, and de-icing fluids.

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (US), Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China), Haihang Industry Company Ltd. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Merck KGgA (Germany) are the leading manufacturers of 1,3-propanediol. These players are focusing on innovation to cater to the specific demands of end-users. They have also adopted the strategy of partnership and expansion to increase their market reach, enhance their product portfolio, and strengthen their market positions.

