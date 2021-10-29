InApp Named as India’s Most Recommended Software Developer for 2021 by The Manifest

California, USA, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — InApp, Inc. is pleased to announce that the company has been named India’s Most Recommended Software Developer for 2021 by The Manifest, an independent B2B blog.

According to the blog’s recent findings, InApp is among the top 15 service providers in the segment for our demonstrated track record and the extraordinary care and attention we put into our clients’ projects.

The Manifest website gathers and verifies data, expert insights, and actionable advice to provide practical business wisdom that manifests in its readers’ success. The blog enables users to browse through the past work and projects of service providers in IT, marketing, and business services.

“InApp is delighted to be recognized by The Manifest as India’s most recommended software developer for 2021. We believe the award reflects our 20 years in the industry and the terrific work our more than 300 talented employees do every day for our strong and growing list of world-class customers,” said Jason Johnson, EVP, Global Growth, InApp, Inc.

About InApp

InApp is a full-scale software services company operating for more than 20 years with a solid client base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups to SMBs. The company has offices in the USA, India, and Japan. Founded by a group of IT experts with several years of Big 5 consulting experience, the company offers an integrated portfolio of software engineering services that include application services, product engineering, mobility solutions, programming services, testing services, UI design services, games, and infotainment. InApp is a certified Gold Microsoft Partner.

InApp offers expertise in core technologies, cloud computing, analytics, blockchain solutions, AR & VR solutions, AI & deep learning, and IoT. The company has been a pioneer in providing cutting-edge technology services in diversified verticals such as construction, manufacturing, business software, and more. Our teams consist of 300+ graduate and postgraduate computer scientists and engineers, assisted by other experts in project management, technology selection, and advice and process management.

For more information, visit the InApp website.