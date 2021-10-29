Decimal Point Analytics announces the launchdate of its Asset Allocation platform powered by Quantum Computing in a world first implementation

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — Financial industry is always on the lookout for the latest technical innovation to get an edge in the market. Harnessing the power of Quantum computing will be the next big breakthrough for the financial services industry.

Robopulse is an inhouse B2B platform developed by DPA which offers robo advisory services. DPA will now be adding a world’s first implementation of asset allocation using quantum computing for retail investors in its Robopulse platform. DPA will open this platform on 31st January 2022 and allow their clients to access the API’s for testing the service.

Speaking about the project, Mr. Pravas Sahoo leader of the team shared that “We are very excited about creating quantum computing implementation in RoboPulse platform. Quantum Computing and it’s implementation will bring down the processing time immensely. I believe that this will be a big thing in finance because the volume of data required for decision making is increasing tremendously, and optimisation decisions will become easier with quantum computers.”

“We are a relatively small company with innovative ideas and a group of talented humans. This project is the living proof of what a solid idea combined with an innovative mindset can achieve” said Mr. Shailesh Dhuri, CEO of Decimal Point Analytics.

Decimal Point Analytics was also awarded “Indian SME of the Year” by The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) at the Third Edition of the prestigious Indo French Business Awards 2021. DPA is focussed on the financial services industry and building a lot of interesting applications for the industry.

About Decimal Point Analytics

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research and analytics company incorporated in 2003 with headquarters at Mumbai. It is an independent, management owned company, which provides actionable analytics to financial services companies. It offers customized solutions to investment management businesses that address specific challenges. It enables these customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Big Data. The Decimal point analytics is one of the Zero Gross Emission Company in the world.