Dental Equipment Market Top Growing Segments and Future Development

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Dental Equipment Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The dental equipment market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

Based on products, the dental equipment market is broadly segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. The therapeutic dental equipment segment is categorized into dental operatory & treatment center equipment, general equipment, and dental lasers. The diagnostic dental equipment segment includes extraoral imaging systems, intraoral imaging systems, and dental imaging software. In 2020, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of dental equipment market. The dental equipment market has been growing steadily throughout the years due to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of dental disorders and diseases.

Based on the end user, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, dental hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The large market share is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

The prominent players in the dental equipment industry are DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), AMD LASERS (US), Aseptico (US), and BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US), among others.

These players have adopted various growth strategies such as acquisition, product launches, and expansion to increase their presence and reach in the dental equipment market.

DENTSPLY Sirona:

The company’s major strengths lie in its strong presence globally, brand name, and wide product portfolio, which includes specialty products. It primarily focuses on inorganic strategies such as acquisition and expansion to maintain its position in the market. R&D is another important consideration for the company; it has pursued collaborations with external research institutions and dental & medical schools. Through its internal research centers and research collaborations, the company directly invests in developing products and improving its existing offerings.

Envista Holdings:

Envista focuses on developments in emerging markets. In 2019, the company generated 24% of its sales from emerging markets, which grew from USD 616 million in 2017 to USD 656 million in 2019. The growing scale in these markets was driven by strategic investments in underpenetrated markets, such as the Greater China region, where Envista had sales of USD 237 million in 2019. It also replicates key elements of its Greater China region strategy in other emerging markets to benefit from the future growth potential associated with expanding access to dental care in these regions.

Geographically, the dental equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The growth in developed markets across Europe and North America is mostly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental diseases. Emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America are expected to see the highest growth rates, mainly due to rising dental tourism, less-stringent regulations, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

