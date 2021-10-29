Blood Screening Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Blood Screening Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Blood Screening Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy rate in the years to come. Blood is a living tissue made up of liquid, with several proteins and cells suspended in it. It contains red blood cells, circulating fluid, platelets, and white blood cells. It offers nutrition and oxygen to the body cells through arteries, capillaries, and veins. It also helps in removal of carbon dioxide and metabolic waste from the body. Blood screening implies medical procedure wherein blood is inspected for a specific condition or disease. It helps to monitor health issues & diseases and a chronic ailments such as cancer and infections.

The facts that propel the growth of the Market include surge in adoption of nucleic acid amplification test (NAT), increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in awareness regarding healthcare, and increase in the number of blood donations. Furthermore, surge in healthcare expenditure, increase in healthcare initiatives by government, and technical developments in blood screening technologies have resulted in the market growth.

On the other hand, factors such as dearth of skilled manpower, high operating costs, and strict regulatory approvals may hinder the market development. The introduction of pathogen reduction technology and microbiology screening & multiplexing are anticipated to offer profitable opportunities for the blood screening market. and grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Blood Screening Technology Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAT)

ELISA

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) and Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Western Blotting

Blood Screening Product Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Reagent

Instrument

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Blood Screening Market include Becton, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Grifols, Dickinson and Company, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Blood Screening Regional Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

