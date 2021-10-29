Set Top Box (STB) Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global Set Top Box (STB) market size was estimated at USD 17.14 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.78 billion by 2024. The market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period on account increasing penetration of High Definition (HD) channels among consumers and the rising adoption of smart TVs.

Increased the storage space in modern Set Top Box (STB) devices to enable caching of data broadcasts and improved personal video recording. Increasing demand for high-quality picture and sound coupled technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the Set Top Box (STB) market over the forecast period. Key players in the market include digital satellite providers, cable providers and telecommunication companies. Major infrastructural providers are undertaking strategic partnerships and mergers with content and software providers on account of increased need for better interactive content. This has enabled seamless interactive content for consumers. Major infrastructure providers include Ericsson, SysMaster, Cisco, IBM and Elitecore.

Regional content for the rural consumers and higher volume of 3D content creation for urban consumers as a result of digitization is expected to augment market growth. Further, it is expected to fuel demand for HD and 3D TV sets. Consumers are accessing high-quality picture and sound and installing set-top boxes and with the digitization of cable. The TV screens are getting bigger and better thereby making SD quality undesirable for a high-quality viewing experience.

Global Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

IPTV

Satellite

Cable

DTT

OTT

Global Content Quality Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

SD Set Top Box

HD Set Top Box

4K Set Top Box

Key market players include Amazon, ADB, Cisco, Echostar, Coship, Huawei, Samsung, HUMAX, Technicolor and Skyworth. Vendors are focusing on product differentiation and integrating supplementary features in their products.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

