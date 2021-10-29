Set Top Box (STB) Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2021-2024

The Set Top Box (STB) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Set Top Box (STB) market size was estimated at USD 17.14 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 29.78 billion by 2024. The market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period on account increasing penetration of High Definition (HD) channels among consumers and the rising adoption of smart TVs.

Increased the storage space in modern Set Top Box (STB) devices to enable caching of data broadcasts and improved personal video recording. Increasing demand for high-quality picture and sound coupled technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the Set Top Box (STB) market over the forecast period. Key players in the market include digital satellite providers, cable providers and telecommunication companies. Major infrastructural providers are undertaking strategic partnerships and mergers with content and software providers on account of increased need for better interactive content. This has enabled seamless interactive content for consumers. Major infrastructure providers include Ericsson, SysMaster, Cisco, IBM and Elitecore.

Regional content for the rural consumers and higher volume of 3D content creation for urban consumers as a result of digitization is expected to augment market growth. Further, it is expected to fuel demand for HD and 3D TV sets. Consumers are accessing high-quality picture and sound and installing set-top boxes and with the digitization of cable. The TV screens are getting bigger and better thereby making SD quality undesirable for a high-quality viewing experience.

Global Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

  • IPTV
  • Satellite
  • Cable
  • DTT
  • OTT

Global Content Quality Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

  • SD Set Top Box
  • HD Set Top Box
  • 4K Set Top Box

Key market players include Amazon, ADB, Cisco, Echostar, Coship, Huawei, Samsung, HUMAX, Technicolor and Skyworth. Vendors are focusing on product differentiation and integrating supplementary features in their products.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • MEA

