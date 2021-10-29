Canned Cocktails Market Expand at a CAGR of over 20% During the Forecast Period of 2020-2030.

‘Canned cocktails’ has become a spicy word in the alcoholic beverages market and notable mainstream companies have already taken a dive in the pool of canned cocktails. Fact.MR opines that the global canned cocktails market is to show a handsome growth of greater than 20% over the forecast period primarily influenced by the increased consumer demand for convenience and easy availability. These trends coming to the fore in the global alcoholic beverages industry landscape shall influence canned cocktails market over the forecast period shaping a pathway for its growth.

Fact MR found that increasing consumer demand for convenience and premium taste is fueling the growth of canned cocktails market through 2029. Consumer inclination for a convenient format for consumption and carriage, combined with exceptional taste, will continue to provide a ladder for sales of canned cocktails in the upcoming future.

Alcoholic beverages companies have already infiltrated the canned cocktails market, with leading distilleries investing significant amounts to leverage the market for growth opportunities. They are also banking on the fact that consumers are choosing newer premium products over archaic options in the foreseeable future. The study finds that fruit additives based canned cocktails are leading the way, accounting for nearly three quarter share of non-alcoholic additive segment of canned cocktails market. The non-alcoholic additive segment itself holds approximately 80% of the global canned cocktails market. The market players are focusing their efforts towards navigating the hazy rules & regulations to deduce prospective opportunities in canned cocktails.

Segmentation

Primary Ingredient

Malt-based

Spirit-based

Wine-based

Others

Additive Ingredient

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Fruits

Caffeine

Others

Can Size

Less than 250 ml

250 – 350 ml

More than 350 ml

Alcoholic Content

Less than 5%

5-8%

More than 8%

Distribution Channel

Liquor Stores

Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Companies:-

Duvel Moortgat NV

Brown-Forman, Diageo Plc

AB InBev, The Cooper Spirits Company

Bacardi Limited, Pernod Ricard

AG Barr, Becle, S.A.B. de C.V.

The Boston Beers Company

