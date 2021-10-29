Homewares Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031

Europe is expected to capture the highest share in the homewares market due to large number of timber industries and high living standards of people. Europe is followed by North America due to similar economic conditions. Contributing factors to market growth are rising infrastructural facilities across the globe, changing residential facilities, and availability of less living space due to rising population.

Rising investments by manufacturers for the establishment of new products that utilize less space and give an aesthetic appeal to the house is being seen. These variables have a significant impact on the market’s development.

According to the latest revised report by Fact.MR, the homewares market is estimated to reach a market value of over US$ 200 Bn by the end to 2031, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Among the products, home décor holds a major market share, which is expected to contribute more than 19% revenue by the end of the projected period.

On comparing home décor and furniture under products, home décor is estimated to have a market value of more than US$ 35 Bn, while furniture holds the second-largest share and is expected to reach US$ 36.4 Bn by 2031.

On the basis of distribution channel, departmental stores grab the largest share and are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 6% through 2031, crossing a market value of US$ 42 Bn.

Europe to hold largest market share of approximately 45%. The European market is anticipated to grow around 1.5X from 2021 to 2031.

Segmentation:-

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 175 Billion

Market forecast value in 2031

USD 200 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2031

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2016-2020

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Key Countries Covered

United States

Canada

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Nordic

Japan

China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Singapore

Australia

GCC Countries

South Africa

Nigeria

Israel

Key Segments Covered

Product type

Distribution channel

Region

Key Companies Profiled

The Oneida Group Inc.

Groupe SEB

Pacific Market International

Lock & Lock Co Ltd

Libbey Inc.

International Cookware SAS

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Conair Corporation

Avon Products, Inc

Arc International

Pricing

Available upon Request

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Homewares Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Homewares Market Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Homewares Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Homewares Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Homewares Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Homewares Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Home wares Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Homewares Market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Home wares Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Homewares Market growth.

