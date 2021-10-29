Bioadhesives Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Bioadhesives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Bioadhesives Market is expected to reach USD 2.54 billion by 2022. Bioadhesives are natural polymeric materials used to join two surfaces where at least one of them is a living tissue. It is exclusively used as a substitute for traditional drug dosage system and as a replacement for surgical sutures. The bioadhesives market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Key Players:

Henkel AG & Co.

Ashland

Adhbio

Paramelt B.V.

Arkema SA

Ecosynthetix Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

Danimer Scientific LLC

3M Company

Yparex B.V.

Adhesives Research Inc.

Cryolife Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of bioadhesives market are high demand from major key manufacturers from developed countries, growing R&D sectors for the development of innovative techniques for the use of bioadhesives, and increasing development of bio-raw materials. However, the short shelf life of bioadhesives may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

Industry Outlook:

Value chain analysis

Market driver & restraint analysis

Key market opportunities – Prioritized

Competitive landscape

PESTEL analysis

Source Outlook:

Plant based

Animal based

Plant-based bioadhesives sector accounted for the substantial market share of bioadhesives and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be abundance; that too, at low cost. Plant-based bioadhesives comprise maize, starch, soy, and others. Also, animal-based bioadhesives are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Application Outlook:

Packaging & paper

Construction

Wood

Personal Care

Medical

Packaging & paper sector accounted for the substantial market share of bioadhesives and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be high demand for animal and plant-based adhesives and rising concern regarding the use of eco-friendly products.

Regional Insights:

Globally, Europe accounted for the substantial market share of bioadhesives and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising construction activities in this region, increasing demand from key manufacturers, and the presence of major industries in this region. Germany is a major consumer of bioadhesives in this region.

North America and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The reason could be government strict policy against use of petroleum-derived products in this region. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of bioadhesives in this region.

