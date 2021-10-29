Gummy Vitamins Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2021 to 2031

The gummy vitamins market is expected to continue its steady growth on account of the growing micronutrients deficiency in the global population, coupled with the increasing consumer awareness about the consequential health impacts associated with vitamin deficiencies. The gummy vitamins market will grow at a Y-o-Y of 5.1% by volume in 2018 over 2017, according to a recent analysis by Fact.MR.

Gummy vitamins, which have long been viewed as a source of health supplements for kids, has been gaining widespread acceptance among the adult demographic as a flavorful alternative to OTC supplements. The Fact.MR study opines that adults account for more than 60% of gummy vitamins consumption. Further, the trend is expected to prevail as the global population continues to suffer from what has been termed as ‘pill fatigue’.

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Germany
  • U.K
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • GCC
  • South Africa
Key Market Segments Covered
  • Product Type
  • Source Type
  • Customer Orientation
  • Packaging Type
  • Sales Channel
  • Region
Key Companies Profiled
  • Nestle SA
  • Bayer AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Church & Dwight Inc.
  • The Honest Company Inc.
  • Pharmavite LLC
  • GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Unilever PLC (OLLY)
Pricing Available upon Request
The Gummy Vitamins Market report answers important questions which include:

  • What does the status of the Gummy Vitamins Market look like after the forecast period?
  • Which region has the highest contribution to the global Gummy Vitamins Market and why?
  Which players remain at the top of the global Gummy Vitamins Market?
  • What opportunities are available for the Gummy Vitamins Market players to expand their production footprint?
  • Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Gummy Vitamins Market?
